Allendale motorcyclist injured in crash on 68th Avenue

Nicoholas Frantz was transported by ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids following the 5:34 p.m. crash.

Frantz was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on 68th Avenue, and was slowing to turn into a driveway when he was struck from behind, said Ottawa County Sheriff Sgt. Eric Westveer. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the 2005 Pontiac, Austin Kamp, 23, of West Olive, was also northbound on 68th Avenue. He was distracted at the time of the crash and did not see the motorcycle slowing, Westveer said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the sergeant said.

Kamp was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.