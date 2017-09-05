Coast Guard assists 4 in Lake Michigan

Just after 9 a.m., crews at Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan in Milwaukee received a report from Berrien County 911 dispatch that a 16-foot Hobie Cat with four people aboard had capsized 500 yards off Warren Dunes State Park.

A crew from Coast Guard Station St. Joseph was launched, as well as, a helicopter from Coast Guard Air Facility Muskegon. A Lake Township Fire Department marine unit also responded.

Before Coast Guard assets arrived on-scene, the Lake Township crew rescued the four people from the water. The Station St. Joseph crew located the overturned vessel and reported that it was drifting toward shore.

"Those rescued this morning were doing the right thing by wearing their life jackets," said Mike Baron, the recreational boating and water safety specialist for the Coast Guard 9th District. "You never know when you may enter the water."

There were no reported medical concerns and the vessel operator will be coordinating salvage of the Hobie Cat.