Outdoor warning siren tests planned for Friday

Ottawa County Emergency Management will coordinate the test this month, utilizing individual jurisdiction activation tones which will sound in sequence throughout the county. This is a routine test.

This month, instead of sounding all county sirens simultaneously, several sirens in one area are activated, then the following area, until all sirens in the county are tested. This could mean that some communities may hear the sirens slightly after the noon hour as each area is activated in sequence.

When tested, the sirens will sound for approximately 1-3 minutes.

The communities in Ottawa County with sirens are Allendale Charter Township, Blendon Township, Chester Township, Coopersville City, Crockery Township, Ferrysburg City, Georgetown Charter Township, Grand Haven City, Grand Haven Charter Township, Grand Valley State University, Holland City, Hudsonville City, Robinson Township, Spring Lake Village, Spring Lake Township and Zeeland City.

Sirens are designed to alert those who are outdoors and can typically be heard about a mile from their sounding location.

More at details are available at miottawa.org/Sheriff/siren.

The siren tests are good reminders for residents to prepare for severe weather by having emergency supplies in their homes, such as water, flashlights, non-perishable foods and other items.

This will be the final siren test of 2017; the next scheduled monthly audible siren test will occur April 6, 2018.