The driver of the car and three people in a pickup truck were injured, according to police. All four were being transported to area hospitals.

Police said that the driver of a Pontiac traveling east on Robbins collided with Dodge Ram truck traveling north on Mercury. Following the collision, the truck went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver of the Pontiac told police that her car’s brakes failed.

There were three people in the truck, including a child.