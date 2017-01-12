Wine About Winter returns Friday night

More than 30 venues located at businesses throughout Grand Haven’s downtown and Centertown neighborhoods will have local artwork on display and wine to sample.

“This year, our theme is red and white blends,” Grand Haven Main Street Executive Director Diane Sheridan said. “We’ll have wines from 40 different countries, from around the world.”

Attendees can visit participating businesses to sample wine beginning at 5 p.m. The last pour is at 9 p.m.

Sheridan said each wine tasting costs $3 (you must be age 21 or older with valid identification to participate). Venues that don’t serve wine will have hors d'oeuvres, hot chocolate, root beer and treats.

“(The event) goes from Eighth Street all the way down to Santo Stefano Del Lago,” Sheridan said. “We’ll have a couple of new businesses downtown that will be featured this year.”

Event organizers have partnered with Harbor Transit to set up a shuttle service to take people from various points in the Main Street district during the event.

“We’ll run the shuttle from 5:30-8:30 p.m.,” Sheridan said.

This year, the works of 36 local artists will be paired with the wine tastings. Artists will be stationed at the venues with their works on display, with some giving live art demonstrations.

Sheridan said winners of the Wine About Winter art competition will be announced during a ceremony at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., at 5 p.m. Friday.

“We do have some amazing artists,” Sheridan noted.

All of the proceeds from Wine About Winter go to all of the events and projects that the Main Street program does to “keep downtown active and attractive,” according to Sheridan.