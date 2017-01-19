Bloody Mary bash to benefit festival, community

The event takes place between noon and 5 p.m.

The pajama and slipper contest won't be part of this year's festivities, but there will be live music, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more.

“It's going to be awesome,” festival committee President Steve VanBelkum said. “We're trying to work on making the whole thing smoother. Everyone has a good time. It's just a lot of fun.

“Everyone is bored this time of year,” he added. “They want to come out and do something fun, so they do.”

Last year's mixoff raised about $7,500 before expenses and attracted more than 700 people, both records for the event, which was formerly held at Old Boys Brewhouse.

Committee member Dave Hamather said people can drink $3 Bloody Marys and vote for their favorite.

The event is the biggest fundraiser for the Spring Lake Heritage Festival Committee. All proceeds will benefit the festival and other community venues.

In the past, the committee has funded a flag pole at Mill Point Park and flag holders for veterans’ gravesites at the Spring Lake Township Cemetery.

“I strongly believe our community is behind the event because it has a lot to do with the Heritage Festival and Thursdays at the Point,” Hamather said. “It's just a good fundraiser to keep things going in our community.”

Local participants serving up drinks on Saturday will include The Village Baker, Grand Haven American Legion, JW's, Jack's, Spring Lake Country Club and Grand Haven Brewhouse.