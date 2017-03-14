Vote for your favorite local brews in the Tribune's March Madness Beer Bracket

While others are predicting how far Michigan or Michigan State might go in the NCAA basketball tournament, the Tribune is staging a different kind of tournament – a craft beer bracket.

Seven different local craft breweries each submitted four beers for our inaugural Tribune March Madness Beer Bracket. We divided those beers up into four divisions, and now it’s up to you to decide which beers advance.

Visit our March Madness Beer Bracket here and vote for your favorites. The first round of voting is open until Friday, March 17. After that, the beers in the lead will advance to the Sweet 16.

The participating breweries are Grand Armory in Grand Haven, Old Boys’ and Dutch Girl in Spring Lake, Pigeon Hill and Unruly in Muskegon, Fetch in Whitehall and Trail Point in Allendale.

Tribune’s March Madness Beer Bracket