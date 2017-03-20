March Madness Beer Bracket advances to Sweet 16 round

The competition features various craft beers from seven different local breweries – Grand Armory in Grand Haven; Old Boys’ and Dutch Girl (which has since closed) in Spring Lake; Unruly and Pigeon Hill in Muskegon; Fetch in Whitehall; and Trail Point in Allendale.

The first round of voting featured several close matchups.

Winners in the North Bracket were: Renegade Double IPA from Pigeon Hill over The Mechanic Baltic Porter from Dutch Girl; Grand Armory’s Wheezin’ the Juice over Trail Point’s Drunken Hank; and Fetch’s White Lake Sunshine Belgian Saison over Unruly’s Impeach IPA. Old Boys’ Connor’s Kolsch had a first-round bye.

In the second round, Connor’s Kolsch is facing off against Renegade Double IPA while Wheezin’ the Juice is taking on White Lake Sunshine Belgian Saison.

In the South Bracket, Unruly’s Revel Rouser got past Dutch Girl’s Trees Double IPA; Your Mom on French Toast from Pigeon Hill beat Yipee Kiyay Melon Farmer from Trail Point; Angry Sky Midwest IPA from Fetch edged out Old Boys’ Dog Tail IPA; and Grand Armory’s Crop Duster IPA had a bye.

In the second round, Crop Duster faces Revel Rouser while Your Mom on French Toast takes on Angry Sky Midwest IPA.

The East Bracket saw Trail Point’s CIPApotamus get past Dutch Girls’ Coastie Kolsch; Old Boys’ Brown Ale beat Unruly’s Foundry Slag; and the B.B.A. Double Down Imperial Brown from Grand Armory beat Fetch’s Tree Stump Coffee Stout. Walter Gets Puzzed from Pigeon Hill had a bye.

The second round matches Walter Gets Buzzed versus CIPApotamus and Old Boys’ Brown against B.B.A. Double Down Imperial Brown.

In the West Bracket, Oatmeal Cream Pie from Pigeon Hill beat Mad Swag Triple IPA from Fetch. Balto’s Baltic Porter from Old Boys’ narrowly beat Toasted Brunette from Trail Point; and Nutter Your Business Peanut Butter Stout from Grand Armory beat Batch #666 Mark of the Blood Orange from Unruly.

Dirty Boots Imperial Milk Stout from Dutch Girl had a bye. It will face Oatmeal Cream Pie in the second round, while Balto’s Baltic Porter takes on Nutter Your Business Peanut Butter Stout.

To vote for your favorites, go to www.discoverwmi.com and click on the March Madness Beer Bracket link.

The second round of voting will be open through the end of the day Thursday, March 23.