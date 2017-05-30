Rib Fest a smokin' success

Organizer Matt Baauw said it’s not unusual for up to 3,000 people to wander through the vendors set up along First Avenue north of Washington for the 13th annual Memorial Day weekend event.

“We raise money to help with our local veterans charities,” Baauw said. “When I say local, all the money that comes in goes local and regional — Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Ottawa County — to help veterans.

“We have six rib venders here who have ribs, sliders, pulled pork sandwiches pulled chicken sandwiches, corned beef hash. They’ve got all the different sides, so plenty of food options to feed a lot of people.”

Ryan Schippers and Tim Albright, whose “Up in Smoke” ribs took first place according to the judges, said they were up until midnight Thursday baking 500 pounds of ribs. They then finished those ribs on their charcoal grill.

“Charcoal gives the flavor,” Schippers said.

Judges Choice – Ribs

1st Place - Up In Smoke

2nd Place - Daddy Petes'

3rd Place - Stable Inn

Judges Choice – Sides

1st Place - Daddy Petes'

2nd Place - Famous Daves

3rd Place - Up In Smoke

Peoples Choice – Ribs

1st Place - Daddy Petes'

2nd Place - Stable Inn

3rd Place - Up In Smoke

Peoples Choice – Sides

1st Place - Stable Inn

2nd Place - Up In Smoke

3rd Place - Daddy Petes'