Chili cookoff Saturday to benefit Autism Support of West Shore

It will take place along Cecelia Lane in Ferrysburg.

The cookoff is sponsored and hosted by the Cecelia Lane neighbors, who will be raising funds for the Autism Support of West Shore. It is open to the public.

Cecelia Lane runs along the north side of Smith’s Bayou. You can reach it off West Spring Lake Road and 168th Avenue.

Spectators are encouraged to walk to the event, but there is also parking available on Virginia Avenue and the west side of Cecelia Lane.

Public sampling starts at noon, with judging beginning at 1 p.m. Awards will be announced at 3 p.m.

Tickets are 50 cents each or three for $1.

The cookoff will be pushed back to Sunday if there is bad weather on Saturday.