5 reasons the Detroit Lions lost 17-6 to the Giants

The quarterback was able to play fine with a glove on this throwing hand, but the Lions lost 17-6 to the N.Y. Giants at a rainy, windy MetLife Stadium.

Detroit fell to 9-5, but still has a chance at the NFC North title. The Packers (8-6) beat the Bears and own the tie-breaker over the Lions. The Lions play at Dallas on Dec. 26. The season could rest on the Jan. 1 matchup against the Packers at Ford Field.

Here are five reasons the Lions lost on Sunday:

1. The run game stunk, gathering just 56 total yards and averaging just 2.9 yards per carry. Matthew Stafford once again was second leading rusher with two carries for 13 yards. It seemed way too predictable running on first down over and over even when it was not effective. The Lions miss Theo Riddick who is a dual threat out of the backfield. It was the second straight game he missed with a wrist injury. He did not practice all last week.

2. Matthew Stafford's finger was not an issue. His completion percentage (61.5) was slightly anemic but that was due to drops, throw-aways and coverage. The quarterback managed passes of 67, 33 and 21 yards. The issue was that he didn't have enough time in the pocket. He had to wait when his receivers were trying to get open, then when they did get open, often he was too pressured to get the ball off. It was the first game since Week 4 that the Lions could not manage an offensive touchdown. That was in the loss at Chicago, the last time they played an outdoor game. Left guard Larry Warford said the offensive line had a mistake here and there and he took the blame for what he characterized as bad plays that he made. Obviously this also affected the run game.

3. The Giants' secondary played well. The Lions knew they were going to have their hands full with Janoris Jenkins, Eli Apple and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Jenkins couldn't finish the game after an injury in the second quarter. They had enough depth in the secondary to survive.

4. Cornerback Darius Slay, who was expected to see plenty of matchups with Odell Beckham Jr., left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and didn't return. The Lions secondary could not recover without him, although to their credit they just allowed 17 points and 300 yards. Asa Jackson is no Slay and it showed. Beckham had six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. His first "catch” was a drop, but somehow the officials didn't see it and called it complete. Coach Jim Caldwell said they saw it late, but would not have reviewed it because it was just four yards.

5. Turnovers were a killer too. In the second quarter Zach Zenner got the handoff with the Lions at the Giants' 11-yard line on first-and-10. Zenner got hit in the head and lost the ball. It was recovered by the Giants. So instead of a Lions touchdown, the Giants get the ball back. A touchdown there would have given the Lions a 10-7 lead. Zenner told reporters afterward that he thought he had a good grip on it. It was only the fifth Lions' lost fumble this season. Stafford was intercepted with 2:09 left. At that point, a comeback seemed unlikely but that play sealed the deal.