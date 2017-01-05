Spring Lake's Hissom signs with Hillsdale

“It means a lot,” said Hissom. “I’ve always wanted to play college football, so it’s kind of a dream come true for me. I know I’ll be getting a great education, too. Hillsdale is one of the best Division II schools from an academic standpoint, and that was important to me in making my decision.”

The deciding factor for Hissom was his relationship with the Hillsdale coaching staff, which he hopes to join after graduating.

“The coaching staff there is great,” he added. “The guys that make up the staff have tremendous character. I’d like to be a graduate assistant someday, so it was important to me to be surrounded by people I viewed as role models, because they will eventually be my mentors in coaching.”

Hissom plans to major in political science and minor in history while at Hillsdale.

On the gridiron, Hissom racked up 48 solo tackles on defense and was a powerful runner on offense under first-year coach Dan Start.

“I’m going to play running back in college, so coach Start’s offense really helped me this year,” Hissom started. “He institutes a power running game that fit me pretty well, and I was able to get a chance to carry the ball quite a bit. He made senior year fun, and I’m glad I got to play in that system for a year.”

Hissom is currently anchoring the 171-pound division for the Spring Lake wrestling team, and will be playing on the Laker lacrosse team this spring.