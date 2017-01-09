Detroit Lions: Five things to watch moving forward after loss to Seahawks

Five things to watch moving forward:

1. Injuries may not be an excuse but even though Matthew Stafford battled through it, the dislocated middle finger affected his game. He was able to make most of his throws but he clearly was not the same quarterback after hitting his throwing hand on a helmet in the loss at the Giants. He should be fine. He has not said if he'll need surgery on the finger, but either way he has plenty of time to recover. Stafford is the least of the Lions' concerns. He's expected to sign a long-term deal this offseason.

2. Turns out even a committee could not replace Calvin Johnson. Drops were an issue all season long. Stafford would deliver and receivers could not hold on. Plenty of blame to spread around to Golden Tate, Marvin Jones, Anquan Boldin and Andre Roberts. Overall, tight end Eric Ebron had a better season but he dropped his share too. Is this a correctable situation? Apparently not or it would have been done by now. This was never a strong group of wide receivers even from the start of training camp. Decisions have to be made.

3. DeAndre Levy is clearly not the linebacker that he used to be. The defense could not stop the run against Seattle, even though it was the emphasis. Russell Wilson also had a good game. It's not all on Levy, but he didn't help. Even though he returned late this season, he was on the injury report every week and was limited in every practice with the knee. Perhaps he'll need more surgery this offseason and that will be the answer. He's set to make 240,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2017. He basically missed the 2014 and 2015 seasons. This year he played in just six games including the playoffs. He is worth the money if he can stay healthy. That is the question.

4. The run game needs help. Ameer Abdullah missed 14 regular season games this season with a foot injury. If he's on the field he's a threat, but he's got to stay healthy. Theo Riddick, who is typically dependable, missed six regular games including the last five with a wrist injury. His versatility is such a plus. The offense was not the same without him. Zach Zenner came on late opening eyes as he found holes and caught passes out of the backfield. It's too soon to give up on rookie Dwayne Washington who needs to work on his vision. Even if all four stay healthy, the Lions need more from their run game. It was an issue for most of the past two seasons. The offensive line took a step forward this season which was a bonus. The young group - which at times featured three rookies - is trending up and definitely can help with the run game moving forward.

5. Jim Bob Cooter finished his first full season calling plays with up-and-down marks. Cooter helped Stafford lead the team to eight fourth-quarter comebacks. Occasionally he could come up with duds - none bigger than the fourth-and-1 call on Saturday night that resulted in a pass to tight end Matthew Mulligan that lost two yards. Cooter admits he is learning. He and Stafford seem to be on the same page most of the time which is huge. Their relationship will continue to evolve. With some added weapons, Cooter's game-calling could look much better.