U-M's Peppers ends speculation: He's going pro

"Thank you @UMichFootball -@CoachJim4UM for the memories & preparation. I'm declaring for the draft, forever GO BLUE! "

Jabrill Peppers told Sports Illustrated – he included the link to the story in his tweet – it was a difficult decision.

"It's one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," Peppers told SI. "I'm choosing between cementing my legacy as a college player and starting my pro legacy. It's something you dream of when you were a kid. I was torn between the two."

Peppers said he visited his family in New Jersey last weekend and made the decision. He informed Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday.

"He thanked me and told me it was a pleasure to coach me," Peppers said. "I told him it was a pleasure to play for him. He molded me for the next level, that's how he operates. He runs his program like an NFL team. He's done more than enough to prepare me for this moment."

Peppers is projected a first-round pick by most NFL experts. Sports Illustrated lists him as the No. 10 pick in its Mock Draft.

Peppers, a redshirt junior, played his last game for the Wolverines at Ohio State. He injured his left hamstring the day before the Orange Bowl and did not play.

Instead, at the urging of Harbaugh he watched the game on Dec. 30 from the press box and after the game was in the locker room fighting back tears following the Wolverines' 33-32 loss.

He said at the time he had "some decisions to make" and expected to use the time before the Jan. 16 deadline to file paperwork with the NFL to weigh his options.

"Everything that happened will work into that decision, not just this game," Peppers said after the game. "I still feel like I didn't do all that I set out to do as an individual and a team. We didn't make the playoffs. We didn't make the Rose Bowl. Coming and losing the Orange Bowl just sucks. We worked so hard for it. We worked too hard to come away with nothing."

Peppers was a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year.

He said after being hurt his freshman year at Michigan he applied for insurance.

"I don't think anybody knows about that process," he said. "After my freshman year and I got hurt, I didn't care about getting hurt anymore, not only because I had insurance but I had a football team to win for. "I just stopped taking everything for granted.

"I could care less about what people thing about why I didn't play. Not being out there with my brothers, that hurts more than the loss."