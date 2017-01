Nelson has also been a teacher at GHHS for 23 years and currently chairs the math department. He is a 1989 graduate of Grand Haven.

“His experience includes coaching at every level of high school, seven years of college coaching at Hope College, and has been our head track coach for five years,” Robertson said.

Nelson and his wife, Kristin, have four children: McKenzie, 19; Adam, 17; Elijah, 14; and Camden, 9.