Backfield Brotherhood

You’d be hard pressed to find a trio of talents that have achieved more during their high school careers than Muskegon Catholic Central seniors LaTommy Scott, Walker Christoffersen and Logan Helton.

During their time as Crusaders, Muskegon Catholic Central won four straight Division 8 state championships and compiled a 52-4 record overall.

On Wednesday, all three signed their letter of intent to play collegiate football during a signed day celebration at Celebration! Cinema North in Grand Rapids.

Christoffersen signed on the dotted line to play at Saginaw Valley State University, while Scott inked with Northwood, and Helton will take his talents to south Florida and play at Ave Maria University, a Catholic school near Naples.

The MCC trio, like any good band, used all three player’s talents in different ways to make sure the Muskegon Catholic Central fight song was played plenty of times on Friday nights — which was music to the Crusader faithful’s ears.

Scott was the team’s leading rusher this past season with 942 yards and eight touchdowns on 124 carries. He used his speed and quickness to burn defenses on the outside and set the edge defensively from his outside linebacker position.

Helton finished second with 919 yards and 15 touchdowns on 107 carries. He was the primary between-the-tackles ball carrier of the three and often caught defenses sleeping with counters and trap plays down the middle of the field. He also anchored the Crusader defensive front from his middle linebacker position, where he was paired with All-State performer Andrew Schulte.

Christoffersen, who missed a few games earlier on in the season with a broken hand, complied 669 yards and 12 touchdowns on 76 carries and led the team with 21 catches for 435 yards and six scores. He was the Swiss Army knife of the trio, often doing more damage as a receiver in the open field, while also being an explosive playmaker out of the backfield.

“I’m glad this day has finally come, and I’m looking forward to the future and starting the next chapter in my life,” said Helton. “It came down to Ave Maria and Grand View, and I had been mulling it over the last couple weeks. When I went to go visit Ave Maria last weekend, and that really sealed the deal for me.”

Scott, whose older brother Tommy plays at Saginaw Valley, didn’t feel pressure to go to the same school as his brother and ultimately ended up at Northwood University.

“I just fell in love with the place,” Scott said of Northwood. “The coaching staff, the players, the locker room, everything. The environment was nice and it just felt like home to me. After I visited, I decided it was the right fit for me, and I decided to commit.

“Me going up against my brother was something I wanted to do. It’s going to be interesting to see who comes out on top against Saginaw. We’ll trash talk to each other like we always do, but we’ll compete, talk to each other, cheer each other on, and help each other get better, too.”

For Christoffersen, the opportunity to play at Saginaw was too good to pass up.

“It really came down to Saginaw and Northwood,” he said. “I took officially visits to both schools and felt like it could have gone either way for me at first. I had a lot of talks with my family about my decision and the more I thought about, I felt more at home and more comfortable at Saginaw.

“They have a really good mindset as far as what direction they are going in with their football program, and they are dedicated to bringing it to a championship level.”

Having a former Crusader at Saginaw helped Christoffersen with what to expect once he decided to become a Cardinal.

“I talked to Tommy a lot leading up to the decision,” he added. “He gave me a lot of good insight on what he’s been through so far over there and what to expect. Unfortunately, a couple guys went down for them last year, but Tommy got an opportunity to step up and be the guy, and now he’s the No. 1 starter there.

“He’s really helped me understand what I need to do once I’m on campus to be ready if I get an opportunity to play early on in my career.”

BAND OF BROTHERS

While all three players are special talents in their own rights, their collective bond forged the success they are enjoying as individuals.

“Those two have meant everything to me as both a player and a person,” Scott said of Helton and Christoffersen. “I love them from the bottom of my heart, and they’re like brothers to me. Whenever something’s wrong with one of us, we text each other. We always push each other to be better, and we’re probably each other’s biggest fans.

“Now that all three of us are playing at the college level, it’s like a dream come true. Playing against Walker will be fun while he’s at Saginaw. We’ll compete against each other for the next four years, but I’m sure we’ll be keeping tabs on each other.

“Walker and I are planning on hanging out and watching Logan’s games online and maybe catching a flight down there for a game if we can. We’ve just created a special bond over the last few years and we want to keep that going.

Walker, a transfer from Fremont High School his sophomore year, credits Helton and Scott for helping him get acclimated at a new school.

“They’ve had a really big impact on me and my football career,” he said. “Ever since I came over from Fremont my sophomore year, they’ve been two of my better friends and two guys that I’ve looked up to.

“I remember when I came over to shadow the school for a day. I shadowed Logan, and one of the first people I met was LaTommy. We all clicked instantly, so that really helped me transition to a new school. I’m just happy with the way everything turned out, and I couldn’t be happier for them and their success.”

Helton, who will be more than 1,400 miles away from his former teammates, knows next season will be quite the adjustment.

“Words cannot describe the amount of gratitude and thanks I need to give those two,” he added. “It’s going to be really weird next year when I can’t look over to my left and right and seeing Walker and LaTommy next to me in the backfield or see their faces in the huddle.

“Those are two guys that I knew had my back, and I could count on them for anything. We’re all brothers and we’re all family. We’re definitely going to be rooting for each other, except for maybe when Walker and LaTommy play each other. I’m not sure what I’m going to do for that one, but I want to see them succeed, and I want nothing but the best for them.”

For fourth-year head coach Steve Czerwon, the trio holds a special place in his heart and the Muskegon Catholic football legacy.

“I’ve been around LaTommy and Logan for so long, and they’ve really paid their dues to get to this point,” he said. “We don’t have a junior varsity program, so they’ve been battling for me since they were freshmen. They had to wait until their junior and senior years for their moment, and they all made the most of it.

“Walker came over halfway through his sophomore year, and he fit in right away with our culture. He’s always been committed and dedicated with great work ethic like all the kids in our program.”

While he is happy to see them continue their football careers, Czerwon is proudest of the fact that the three student-athletes will also be continuing their education.

“They’ve really pushed each other and improved every year, and I’m just so happy that they’re going on to play college ball and get that experience,” he said. “They’re also using football to further their academics, and that’s so important in this world.

“All three of them have the opportunity now to further that aspect of their lives.”

The next step for Czerwon will be trying to somehow replace the leadership and production that the trio has brought to the football program.

“I’m sure they’ll go on to do great things at their destinations, and they are going to be missed and very difficult to replace,” he added. That’s a lot of yards to replace, but that’s the way it is in high school football. You say goodbye to one group and then get ready to coach up the next group.”

While the winning tradition at Muskegon Catholic Central won’t likely change any time soon, the history books will show that this particular group of seniors was pivotal in continuing the state championship streak and putting the Crusaders in rare company as a Michigan high school football dynasty.