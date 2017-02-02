Grand Valley State inks 31 recruits in Class of 2017

“Our coaches did an outstanding job of recruiting to our positional needs and finding kids that want to be a part of Grand Valley State University and our football program,” he said at his press conference Wednesday. “We always recruit the state of Michigan first, but Grand Valley State also draws the attention of kids in the surrounding states and over half of our recruiting class (17) will come from bordering states this year.”
Grand Valley State’s 2017 class consists of 31 total players from Michigan (14), Indiana (7), Ohio (6) and Illinois (4). The Lakers signed 16 offensive players, 13 defensive players and two specialists.
2017 Grand Valley State Recruiting Class
Name Pos Ht/Wt Hometown/High School
Cedric Benton WR 6-1/195 Ann Arbor Pioneer
Brendann Brown LB 6-1/205 Farmington Hills Harrison
Aryuan Cain-Veasey RB 5-10/205 Michigan City, Ind.
Scott Cooper TE 6-4/235 La Porte, Ind.
Jake Crabtree K 5-10/180 East Kentwood
Jordan Davis OL 6-4/262 Warren Michigan Collegiate
Alec Dodson WR 6-2/185 Aurora, Ill./Metea Valley
Jack Driscoll TE 6-4/245 South Bend, Ind./Adams
Andy Foley WR 6-2/195 Perry, Ohio/Perry
Nick Foster DB 5-11/180 West Chicago, Ill./Montini Catholic
David Fox LB 6-1/210 Grand Rapids West Catholic
Kordell Hoover WR 6-1/175 Euclid, Ohio/St. Edward
Rummel Johnson DB 6-0/170 Goshen, Ind./Goshen
Josh Jones DE 6-4/225 Bloomfield Hills
Darius Lynaum DL 6-5/225 Oak Park
Jacob Miller WR 5-10/180 Defiance, Ohio/Ayersville
Cameron Moore WR 6-0/200 Wheaton, Ill./Wheaton Warrenville South
Scott Mullenix LS 6-1/205 Greentown, Ind./Eastern
Matt Paulauskas DL 6-2/265 Roselle, Ill./Lake Park
Matt Preininger DL 6-2/240 Dublin, Ohio/Dublin Jerome
Jack Provencher RB 5-11/195 Utica Eisenhower
Brian Qua OL 6-4/315 Lakota West
Jayk Slager TE 6-4/230 Zeeland, Mich./West
Zach Slezak OL 6-4/290 Davison
Antonio Strong DB 6-0/180 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Corran Thornton DL 6-4/220 Davison
Kyshonn Tyson DL 6-3/253 Loyola
Jaden Walker RB 5-11/195 Lima, Ohio/Lima
Luke Wilson TE 6-2/235 Crosswell-Lexington
Jon’Tavous Webb DB 5-11/180 Elkhart, Ind./Elkhart
Damon Wesley LB 6-1/225 Indianapolis, Ind./Warren Central