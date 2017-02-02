Grand Valley State inks 31 recruits in Class of 2017

“Our coaches did an outstanding job of recruiting to our positional needs and finding kids that want to be a part of Grand Valley State University and our football program,” he said at his press conference Wednesday. “We always recruit the state of Michigan first, but Grand Valley State also draws the attention of kids in the surrounding states and over half of our recruiting class (17) will come from bordering states this year.”

Grand Valley State’s 2017 class consists of 31 total players from Michigan (14), Indiana (7), Ohio (6) and Illinois (4). The Lakers signed 16 offensive players, 13 defensive players and two specialists.

2017 Grand Valley State Recruiting Class

Name Pos Ht/Wt Hometown/High School

Cedric Benton WR 6-1/195 Ann Arbor Pioneer

Brendann Brown LB 6-1/205 Farmington Hills Harrison

Aryuan Cain-Veasey RB 5-10/205 Michigan City, Ind.

Scott Cooper TE 6-4/235 La Porte, Ind.

Jake Crabtree K 5-10/180 East Kentwood

Jordan Davis OL 6-4/262 Warren Michigan Collegiate

Alec Dodson WR 6-2/185 Aurora, Ill./Metea Valley

Jack Driscoll TE 6-4/245 South Bend, Ind./Adams

Andy Foley WR 6-2/195 Perry, Ohio/Perry

Nick Foster DB 5-11/180 West Chicago, Ill./Montini Catholic

David Fox LB 6-1/210 Grand Rapids West Catholic

Kordell Hoover WR 6-1/175 Euclid, Ohio/St. Edward

Rummel Johnson DB 6-0/170 Goshen, Ind./Goshen

Josh Jones DE 6-4/225 Bloomfield Hills

Darius Lynaum DL 6-5/225 Oak Park

Jacob Miller WR 5-10/180 Defiance, Ohio/Ayersville

Cameron Moore WR 6-0/200 Wheaton, Ill./Wheaton Warrenville South

Scott Mullenix LS 6-1/205 Greentown, Ind./Eastern

Matt Paulauskas DL 6-2/265 Roselle, Ill./Lake Park

Matt Preininger DL 6-2/240 Dublin, Ohio/Dublin Jerome

Jack Provencher RB 5-11/195 Utica Eisenhower

Brian Qua OL 6-4/315 Lakota West

Jayk Slager TE 6-4/230 Zeeland, Mich./West

Zach Slezak OL 6-4/290 Davison

Antonio Strong DB 6-0/180 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Corran Thornton DL 6-4/220 Davison

Kyshonn Tyson DL 6-3/253 Loyola

Jaden Walker RB 5-11/195 Lima, Ohio/Lima

Luke Wilson TE 6-2/235 Crosswell-Lexington

Jon’Tavous Webb DB 5-11/180 Elkhart, Ind./Elkhart

Damon Wesley LB 6-1/225 Indianapolis, Ind./Warren Central