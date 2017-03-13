Lions reach 3-year deal with Lang

The Detroit Lions agreed to a three-year deal with Lang, another significant move to bolster their offensive line in a busy offseason so far. Mike McCartney, Lang's agent, tweeted news of the contract Sunday. The Lions later confirmed that they had signed the free-agent guard, and made him available to reporters on a conference call.

"I've been away for so many years. This is where I grew up. I understand how fans around here are so hungry to have a championship football team. I was one of them when I was a kid," Lang said. "When this opportunity came about, I got really excited about it."

Lang, a native of the Detroit area, played college football at Eastern Michigan, but he's spent his entire pro career with the Green Bay Packers since being drafted by them in the fourth round in 2009. Lang started 13 games last season for the Packers, but now he'll return to his home state.

The Lions and Packers played for the division title in the final game of the regular season last season, with Green Bay winning on the road . Detroit made the playoffs as a wild card.

"It was the best move for my family and I, combined with my thoughts as just how ready Detroit was to win," Lang said.

Detroit also signed tackle Rick Wagner in recent days and could have an upgraded offensive line next season even after the departures of Riley Reiff and Larry Warford.

Lang recalled having Scott Mitchell and Charlie Batch jerseys growing up — and of course, watching one of football's greatest running backs.

"I think the first thing that sticks out is just the memories of watching Barry Sanders play, watching him run the ball," Lang said. "Watching Herman Moore catch those passes."

Fells, Hayden and Martin also sign with Lions

Darren Fells offered an amusing reason for why, as a tight end, he has focused hard on blocking.

"Mostly because that's the stereotype that basketball players can't block," he said.

The Detroit Lions hope the former basketball player can provide some help on offense. The 30-year-old Fells was one of three free-agent signings the team announced Saturday, along with cornerback D.J. Hayden and wide receiver Keshawn Martin. The Lions didn't announce contract terms.

Fells was a rebounding standout at UC Irvine and played basketball in Argentina, Mexico, Belgium, Finland and France before signing with Seattle in 2013. He ended up with the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent the past three seasons.

The 6-foot-7, 281-pound Fells played in 14 games last season, starting seven, and he had 14 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown. The Lions can use an effective blocker who can play tight end, since Eric Ebron's value is primarily as a pass catcher.

Hayden, a first-round draft pick in 2013 by the Oakland Raiders, played four seasons for them. He started only two games last season, when he had to deal with a hamstring injury.

That, however, was nothing compared to what happened to Hayden when he was a college player at Houston. In 2012, he nearly died when an on-field collision with a teammate in practice tore a blood vessel off the back of his heart.

"It kind of humbles you some," he said Saturday. "Just a little thing as just walking, we just take for granted. Your legs can be taken from you any day now. We could die like any time. I'm just truly thankful and blessed to even be here."

Martin, a Michigan native who played at Michigan State, is entering his sixth NFL season. He has 62 receptions for 685 yards and five touchdowns in his career.