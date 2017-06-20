Buc Olympics 2017 set for August

There will be a multitude of activities that reach all age groups, including: a bounce house, dunk tank and a petting zoo for the youngest crowd. A pickleball tournament, softball home run derby, 4-on-4 soccer tournament, 3-on-3 inline hockey tournament, cyclocross event, foam ball tennis tournament, 4-on-4 sand volleyball tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, baseball home run derby, lacrosse fastest shot competition, pole vault competition, and football punt, pass and kick competition.

The event will also including a showing of the Pixar movie "Shark Tale" during an open swim period in the Grand Haven Aquatics Center from 6-9 p.m. The high school choir will kick off the day’s events with the signing of the national anthem inside the football stadium at 9 a.m.

Dunk Tank Schedule

9-10 a.m. — Tracy Wilson

10-11 a.m. — Scott Grimes

11 a.m. to noon — Jason Lawson

Noon to 1 p.m. — Brian Wheeler

1-2 p.m. — Big Stan

2-3 p.m. — Travis Spaman

3-4 p.m. — Ryan DeVries

4-5 p.m. — Andy Ingall

5-6 p.m. — Mike Roberson

6-7 p.m. — Scott Robertson