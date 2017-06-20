Buc Olympics 2017 set for August

There will be a multitude of activities that reach all age groups, including: a bounce house, dunk tank and a petting zoo for the youngest crowd. A pickleball tournament, softball home run derby, 4-on-4 soccer tournament, 3-on-3 inline hockey tournament, cyclocross event, foam ball tennis tournament, 4-on-4 sand volleyball tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, baseball home run derby, lacrosse fastest shot competition, pole vault competition, and football punt, pass and kick competition.
The event will also including a showing of the Pixar movie "Shark Tale" during an open swim period in the Grand Haven Aquatics Center from 6-9 p.m. The high school choir will kick off the day’s events with the signing of the national anthem inside the football stadium at 9 a.m.
Dunk Tank Schedule
9-10 a.m. — Tracy Wilson
10-11 a.m. — Scott Grimes
11 a.m. to noon — Jason Lawson
Noon to 1 p.m. — Brian Wheeler
1-2 p.m. — Big Stan
2-3 p.m. — Travis Spaman
3-4 p.m. — Ryan DeVries
4-5 p.m. — Andy Ingall
5-6 p.m. — Mike Roberson
6-7 p.m. — Scott Robertson