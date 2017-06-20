logo

Grand Haven High School

Buc Olympics 2017 set for August

Tribune Staff • Today at 12:00 PM

Grand Haven High School will be hosting its largest fundraising event of the year for its athletics department on Aug. 26 in an event named the “Buc Olympics”.

There will be a multitude of activities that reach all age groups, including: a bounce house, dunk tank and a petting zoo for the youngest crowd. A pickleball tournament, softball home run derby, 4-on-4 soccer tournament, 3-on-3 inline hockey tournament, cyclocross event, foam ball tennis tournament, 4-on-4 sand volleyball tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, baseball home run derby, lacrosse fastest shot competition, pole vault competition, and football punt, pass and kick competition.

The event will also including a showing of the Pixar movie "Shark Tale" during an open swim period in the Grand Haven Aquatics Center from 6-9 p.m. The high school choir will kick off the day’s events with the signing of the national anthem inside the football stadium at 9 a.m.

Dunk Tank Schedule

9-10 a.m. — Tracy Wilson

10-11 a.m. — Scott Grimes

11 a.m. to noon — Jason Lawson

Noon to 1 p.m. — Brian Wheeler

1-2 p.m. — Big Stan

2-3 p.m. — Travis Spaman

3-4 p.m. — Ryan DeVries

4-5 p.m. — Andy Ingall

5-6 p.m. — Mike Roberson

6-7 p.m. — Scott Robertson

