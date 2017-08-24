Fruitport falls in season opener

Homerun plays defined a potent Coopersville attack, which put together three 50-plus yard touchdown plays in the first half alone.

The Trojans’ running game could not get going against a stalwart Bronco defense, while passing attempts were few and far between for starting quarterback Jakob Carlisle.

The Broncos opened up scoring on their second drive, as they converted a 77-yard touchdown run with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

Coopersville struck again two minutes later, turning second down and 22 yards into a 53-yard passing touchdown, putting them up, 14-0, at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans got on the board with 8:31 left in the first half on a 50-yard passing touchdown of their own as Carlisle connected with Ethan Flores. They would fail the two-point conversion.

With 1:33 left in the half Coopersville extended their lead, executing a 70-yard passing play. Fruitport halted the run at the one-yard line. The Broncos converted the score and the two-point bonus to take a 22-6 lead into halftime.

Coopersville kicked off the second half with another long touchdown pass. The Trojans responded with their first complete drive of the evening, punctuated with a Carlisle rushing touchdown. A missed conversion would leave them with their final total of 12 points.

Coopersville scored their final touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, this time on the ground.

Fruitport returns to action next week against rival Spring Lake.