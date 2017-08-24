Grand Haven falls to Reeths-Puffer in season opener

The Buccaneer offense only managed 96 yards rushing on 39 attempts as a team, and committed two turnovers in the fourth quarter that all but eliminated any chance of a comeback victory for the home squad.

Quarterback Adam Nelson finished 9-of-17 passing for 86 yards and one touchdown, while Kellum Bridgeforth caught three passes for 38 yards and one score.

On defense, Logan Naperala recorded five solo tackles, while Bridgeforth added four and Tristan Winkleman had two.

The Buccaneers (0-1) will look to rebound next Thursday as they travel to face Traverse City West (1-0) at 7 p.m. The Titans defeated Midland, 42-20 on Thursday.