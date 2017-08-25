Fruitport errors cost them in season opener

The Trojans fell to the Coopersville Broncos on Thursday, 35-12.

Homerun plays defined a potent Coopersville attack, which put together three 50-plus yard touchdown plays in the first half alone, setting Fruitport back emotionally and numerically, early.

Meanwhile, the Trojans’ potent running game was routinely choked out by penalties and fumbles, while passing attempts were few and far between for starting quarterback Jakob Carlisle, with varied success. He would finish with just 64 passing yards, connecting on four of seven attempts.

Both Carlisle and sophomore Dominick Colegrove racked up over 100 rushing yards, but Fruitport converted just one touchdown on the ground.

Fruitport finished with four fumbles and 117 penalty yards on 13 calls.

“Some of it is we are a young team,” Fruitport head coach Greg Vargas said of the miscues. “There is no other way to learn this stuff than going out and doing it, and these are hard lessons to learn when you are talking about wins and losses.”

Each offense gained little ground on their first series, as the teams traded punts to open the game. Notably, the Trojans gave up a 20-yard rush on the first play from scrimmage and picked up an illegal procedure penalty on the second. Fruitport picked up two first downs via strong running from their diverse backfield.

The Broncos opened up scoring on their second drive on a 77-yard touchdown run with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

Coopersville struck again just two minutes later. After taking over at their own 35-yard line, the Broncos received a free 15-yards via late hit from the Trojan defense.

They would nearly recover, dropping Coopersville for a big first-down loss. Undaunted, the Broncos turned second down and 22 yards into a 53-yard passing touchdown, putting them up, 14-0, at the end of the first quarter.

Those first two scores would define the day for Fruitport. Highlight-reel touchdowns plagued them all night, while near defensive stops turned offensive explosions, almost by routine.

“Their senior quarterback did a very similar thing to us last year,” Vargas said. “We made mistakes and he makes you pay.”

The second quarter again began with a punt from either team. Fruitport took over on their own 38-yard line and Carlisle went to work. The young quarterback called his won number for a first-down run, setting up a long scoring play.

The Trojans got on the board with 8:31 left in the first half on a 50-yard passing touchdown, as Carlisle connected with Ethan Flores, who rumbled all the way down the sideline for the score. They would fail the two-point conversion to trail, 14-6, heading into the final minutes of the half.

Dallas Rodgers led a ferocious response by the Fruitport defense, forcing a turnover on downs in Coopersville territory, giving Carlisle and the offense tremendous field position, and the chance to pull within one score.

Two first down runs by Colegrove and Carlisle all but guaranteed a score, but a fumbled handoff recovered by Coopersville dashed hopes of tying the game before halftime. The Broncos capitalized on the miscue.

On the ensuing drive, with 1:33 left in the half, they extended their lead, executing a 70-yard passing play; the Fruitport defense would catch up late, downing the play at the one-yard line. The Broncos converted the score and the two-point bonus to take a 22-6 lead into halftime.

The mistakes continued into the second half for Fruitport, who fumbled away their first drive. Coopersville responded in routine fashion, breaking off a 46-yard touchdown pass from third and 12.

“Sometimes, it was the penalties that caused us to shoot ourselves in the foot, part of it is fighting until the play is done and not relaxing before the whistle and putting the ball on the ground,” Vargas said.

The Trojans would punt away their next possession, but managed to pin the return at the Coopersville seven-yard line. Finally, they forced a fumble of their own, recovering it just outside of the redzone.

Carlisle would connect for his second passing completion of the day, this time to Aric Stewart. On first and goal from the 10-yardline, Carlisle took the option up the middle for his first rushing touchdown of the season. Another failed two-point conversion would leave the Trojans at their final tally of 12 points.

Coopersville scored their final touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, this time on the ground, bringing about the final score.

“I am proud of the kids, we have a couple of young kids in the backfield and a new quarterback,” Vargas said. “I thought he preformed well. It is hard to go in and do your thing as an 11th-grader, there still were lots of positives.

“Sophomore Crue Cooper at defensive end was in there play after play, Dominic Colegrove had some nice runs as another sophomore in the backfield. Our offensive line, I really think when we look at the film we will find a lot of positives with them.”

Fruitport returns to action next week against rival Spring Lake, a now must-win game for the Trojans.

“That is always a tough game, I would love to bounce back and have alot of growth between Week One and Week Two,” Vargas said. “We just have to eliminate or reduce the mistakes, fumbles and mental errors.