Spring Lake football team shut out in second half, falls to NorthPointe at Gridiron Classic

For the second year in a row, the NorthPointe Christian football team outscored Spring Lake 28-0 in the second half to hand the Lakers a loss to open their season.

Last fall, the Mustangs overcame a 27-point deficit to record a thrilling comeback win at Spring Lake High School. On Saturday at the Gridiron Classic at Grand Valley State University, NorthPointe Christian used a smothering defense instead of a high-octane offense to record a 38-14 win over Spring Lake.

The story for Spring Lake was four empty possessions in Mustangs’ territory, including two inside the 10-yard line. In the first half, the Lakers were stopped once on a fumble at the 8-yard line and again in the second quarter on a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

“We just didn’t capitalize on our scoring chances in the first half,” said Spring Lake head coach Dan Start after the game. “We came up empty on two drives inside their 10-yard line, and that could have made it 28-10 at halftime instead of 14-10. At that point, it would have been a completely different ball game.”

NorthPointe Christian got on the board first with a 3-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback C.J. Curtis to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Lakers responded quickly on the next drive with junior quarterback Caleb Montgomery finding senior tailback Gavin Paul in the flats for a quick pass. The shifty runner took the reception 24 yards for a Laker score to knot the game at 7-7 with 4:41 left in the first quarter.

The Mustangs would add a 22-yard field goal to take a 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Laker defense would create some opportunities for the offense in the second quarter, as Noah Verlinde and Jason Keena both intercepted pass attempts in Mustangs’ territory.

After Verlinde stepped in front of a pass and returned the ball to the 20-yard line, the offense would fumble the ball back to the Mustangs at the 8-yard line. On the very next play, NorthPointe would cough the ball up and the Lakers took charge inside the 5-yard line.

Two plays later, Montgomery ran a play-action fake to his left and connected with senior tight end Nick Bennink in the back of the endzone for a score to give the Lakers a 14-10 lead with 4:51 left in the half.

On the ensuing drive, Keena would make an acrobatic play on the ball from his safety position and return the ball all the way to the Mustangs’ 5-yard line. The Laker offense would draw within half a yard of pay dirt, but the NorthPointe Christian defense held on fourth-and-goal from the half-yard line to preserve a four-point deficit at halftime.

In the second half, NorthPointe Christian leaned on the power of tailback Jalen Shaffer and the quickness of quarterback C.J. Curtis to wear down the Laker defense.

Curtis would give the Mustangs a 17-14 lead with a 7-yard scramble at the 5:59 mark of the third quarter, followed by another 7-yard touchdown run with 10:03 left in the fourth quarter to build a 24-14 lead.

Curtis would add a 5-yard score, his fourth of the day, with 4:35 left in the game. NorthPointe Christian sophomore tailback Brian Braam would add a 3-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left on the clock to bring the game to its final tally.

“I was proud of how hard our defense played,” added Start. “Our offense didn’t help them out by scoring points, and we just got worn down in that fourth quarter. (Jalen) Shaffer for them is a load to take down, and they kept feeding him the ball and picking up four, five yards a carry. Then their quarterback (C.J. Curtis) would pull the ball out and make plays on his own, too.

“They just made more plays on both sides of the ball than us, so hats off to them for executing well. It felt like they converted on a lot more third-downs than we did and then you add in that fake punt play that netted them a 30-yard run, and you just can’t get your defense off the field and it eventually puts you in a bad spot on the scoreboard, too.”

In his first start at the varsity level, Montgomery threw two touchdown passes for the Lakers to spark the offense, but the second-half shutout proves there is still work to be done.

“We came out and played hard, but they just got the momentum after halftime and scored, so I think that helped carry them to the win,” said Montgomery after the game. “We are definitely going to learn from this game and come out stronger next time.

“I feel like our running game could be better, and I think our offensive line needs to gel a little more. We aren’t super big up front, but we have some strong guys on the line. We were missing Sam France, but he will be back next game and that will make a big difference.”

The Lakers’ option attack can be a difficult operation to run, but Start thought his junior signal caller was consistent at most times Saturday.

“We just need to get back to work and clean up some of the hiccups we encountered today,” he added. “We were expecting a few mistakes here and there, especially since we are such an option-heavy team.

“I thought Caleb did a nice job for us. I always tell him that if he’s right on his decisions three out of four times, we’re probably in good shape. I would say he was somewhere between 50- and 75-percent today, so we’ll watch some film and hopefully improve on some things and get ready for next week.”

INJURY UPDATE

The Lakers were without seniors Sam France and Griffin Lorimer on Saturday. Both are expected to suit up for the team in Week 2 and give the team a much-needed boost along the offensive and defensive line.

“Griffin will be ready to rock next week. He got a little dinged up at last week’s scrimmage, and we wanted to be cautious with him for the opener,” said Start. “The last thing we wanted to do was rush him back and have him deal with a lingering injury all season.”

UP NEXT

The Lakers (0-1) will host crosstown rival Fruitport on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Grabinski Field. The Trojans (0-1) fell to Coopersville 35-12 in their opener.