Central Michigan needs 3 OTs to stop Rhode Island

Tyler Harris threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including an 80-yard strike to Marven Beauvais, to bring the Rams back from a 21-7 deficit and force overtime, 21-21.

The teams traded field goals in the first overtime and C.J. Carrick pushed a 33-yard attempt from the left hash wide right to cap a scoreless second overtime.

Carrick booted a 36-yard field goal to open the third OT.

Shane Morris was 25 of 49 passing for 226 yards and a touchdown to lead the Chippewas,. Jonathan Ward carried 19 times for 147 yards and a score.

Rhode Island's Harris was 21 of 40 for 284 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted six times. Harold Cooper carried 22 times for 98 yards.