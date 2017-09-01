Muskegon Catholic Central football team too fast for upset-minded Frankfort

That speed was on full display at Frankfort High School on Friday night as the Crusaders reeled off big play after big play to leave the upset-mind Panthers in their dust in a 31-6 road drubbing in highly anticipated Division 8 showdown.

Frankfort’s defense kept the team in the game through the first half, with the lone score coming late in the first quarter when Muskegon Catholic Central sophomore standout Cameron Martinez found a wide-open Riley St. Armor in the back of the endzone for a Crusader touchdown.

After both teams fumbled away scoring opportunities in the second quarter, the Crusaders went to the locker room at halftime holding a slim, one-score lead over Frankfort.

In the third quarter, Muskegon Catholic Central kicked it into fourth gear when running back Dawson Steigman broke free for a 40-yard run on the Crusaders’ first possession of the second half. Steigman would score two plays later to give MCC a 14-0 lead with 8:35 left in the third quarter.

After a failed fourth-down conversion by Frankfort on the ensuing possession gave the Crusaders the ball on the Panther 38-yard line. The Panther defense held strong for three straight plays, but on fourth-and-inches, Martinez found all the room he needed to sprint 28-yards for another score to go up 21-0.

Frankfort wouldn’t go quietly, however, as the Panthers would complete a long drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by senior tailback Griffin Kelley with 1:44 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 21-6.

Just when the Panthers gained ground on the four-time defending Division 8 state champions, Cameron Martinez and the Crusader offense found another gear.

It took just 30 seconds for Martinez to find a running lane and race 58 yards untouched for another Muskegon Catholic Central touchdown and give the Crusaders a commanding 28-6 lead at the end of the third quarter.

After the MCC offense lapped the Frankfort defense, they passed the baton to the defense to close things out.

The Crusaders combined their speed and athleticism to make sure Kelley and company were bottled up in their frantic comeback attempt, forcing multiple turnover-on-downs against the Panther offense.

A 35-yard field goal by Caleb Muskovin would be the final score of the night for Muskegon Catholic Central with 8:30 left in the game.

“We just wanted to come up here and get the win by any amount,” said MCC head coach Steve Czerwon. We’re happy to get the win, but we still have plenty of things to clean up. We had a lot of penalties and a fumble, but this was a good start to the season.”

After scoring 70 points in their Week 1 win over Manton, the Frankfort offense was held to just six points with 65 yards rushing and 177 yards passing.

“We knew we needed to slow down their run game, and I thought our defense, especially our linebackers, did a nice job of holding their running back (Griffin Kelley) in check,” Czerwon continued. “He’s a talented player, and we held him well below his averages tonight.”

The Crusader offense ran 52 plays on the night, compared to 39 for Frankfort. The threat of an outside run play going the distance had the Frankfort defense running wind sprints for most of the first half, which eventually tamed the Panthers into submission.

“We ran a lot of our perimeter stuff in the first half, and I think we tired them out with that,” added Czerwon. “We ran a lot more plays than them in the first half, and I think that by the time the fourth quarter started, they were pretty tired and our defense was fresh.”

MARTINEZ MARVELS

Martinez rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to lead the MCC offense, and was 2-for-8 passing for 14 yards and one touchdown.

Dawson Steigman added 51 yards and one touchdown on five carries, while Tommy Watts added 46 yards on seven carries.

“Dawson made some big plays out on the perimeter for us, and we were able to get some other people involved in the run game, too,” said Czerwon. “He’s a big part of our offense. He, Tommy Watts and Riley St. Armor are going to touch the ball a lot this year.

“Cam did a great job running the offense tonight, but he was big for us on defense, too. He made a great play on the ball early on in the game and intercepted a pass that ended one of their scoring chances.”

Martinez recorded eight tackles and one interception to power the Crusader defense, while St. Armor and Avery Evans-Davis each added six tackles and Steigman hauled in an interception.

“I thought Avery (Evans-Davis) did a nice job at linebacker, as did Riley St. Amor. Riley didn’t have a lot of experience at linebacker coming into this season, but he flowed to the ball well and made a lot of tackles out there. He’s not the biggest kid out there, but he gets the most out of his body.”

UP NEXT

Muskegon Catholic Central (1-0) hosts Orchard View (0-2) on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m., while Frankfort (1-1) travels to Mio (0-2).