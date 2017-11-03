Trib Talk Podcast: Episode 26

In this week's episode of the podcast, the Tribune sports guys discuss some recent postseason accomplishments for local volleyball, cross country, and water polo teams. They also dive into the Muskegon Catholic Central football team's bizarro playoff opener and upcoming showdown with Mendon in Round 2, discuss some other prep, college and pro football matchups and also talk about Deviled Egg Day and Saxophone Day...which are apparently real things.