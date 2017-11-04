Prep Football Scoreboard

Here’s a look at every score from every division across the state.

Division 1

District Finals

Blissfield 27, Brooklyn Columbia Central 17

Canton 28, Belleville 25

Chippewa Valley 45, Macomb Dakota 20

Detroit Cass Tech 27, Dearborn Fordson 22

Detroit Catholic Central 35, White Lake Lakeland 12

DeWitt 36, Cedar Springs 12

Holland West Ottawa 33, Rockford 28

Utica Eisenhower 10, Rochester Adams 6

West Bloomfield 41, Waterford Mott 7

Division 2

Detroit King 46, Detroit East English 11

Flushing 28, Fenton 21

Forest Hills Central 28, Mona Shores 21

Livonia Franklin 21, Livonia Churchill 19

Oak Park 34, Birmingham Brother Rice 14

Traverse City Central 17, Traverse City West 14

Warren De La Salle 50, Port Huron Northern 0

Ypsilanti Lincoln 21, Wyandotte Roosevelt 19

Division 3

Battle Creek Harper Creek 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 24

Dearborn Divine Child 42, Redford Thurston 6

East Lansing 14, Haslett 3

Farmington Hills Harrison 33, Warren Woods Tower 0

Linden 49, Ortonville Brandon 27

Muskegon 55, Zeeland West 20

Riverview 38, Gibraltar Carlson 14

Division 4

Belding 55, Comstock Park 49

Edwardsburg 30, Three Rivers 12

Escanaba 42, Alma 14

GR Catholic Central 45, Wyoming Kelloggsville 34

Lansing Sexton 28, Plainwell 25

River Rouge 35, Chelsea 10

Williamston 47, Notre Dame Prep 21

Division 5

Frankenmuth 42, Marine City 23

GR West Catholic 42, Kalamazoo Hackett 0

Menominee 24, Kingsford 21

Muskegon Oakridge 38, Grant 0

Portland 35, Lansing Catholic 0

Reed City 34, Clare 7

Saginaw Swan Valley 42, Carrollton 7

Division 6

Ithaca 56, Laingsburg 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 51, Michigan Center 14

Millington 55, Houghton Lake 28

Montague 37, Kent City 13

Warren Michigan Collegiate 38, Detroit Central 34

Watervliet 58, Delton Kellogg 50

Division 7

Breckenridge 26, St. Louis 6

Cassopolis 31, Reading 16

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 18, Cass City 14

Madison Heights Madison 47, Riverview Gabriel Richard 0

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 19, Hudson 16

Pewamo-Westphalia 35, New Lothrop 14

Saugatuck 14, Vermontville Maple Valley 8

Division 8

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 20, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 0

Climax-Scotts 14, Pittsford 13

Lincoln-Alcona 56, Hillman 34

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 36, Petersburg Summerfield 20

Saginaw Nouvel 27, Harbor Beach 26

West Iron County 21, Norway 14

8-Man Division 1

Regional Final

Bellevue 60, Lawrence 24

Central Lake 58, Suttons Bay 26

Deckerville 38, Morrice 0

Stephenson 30, Cedarville 24

Division 2

Kinde-North Huron 38, Bay City All Saints 36

Crystal Falls Forest Park 62, Engadine 20

Saturday’s Games

Division 1

Clarkston (8-2) at Davison (9-1), 7 p.m.

Division 4

Detroit Mumford (7-3) at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (9-1), 2 p.m.

Division 5

Ida (8-2) at Algonac (9-1), 1 p.m.

Division 6

Maple City Glen Lake (7-2) at Traverse City St Francis (9-1) at Thirlby Field, 1 p.m.

Division 7

Ishpeming Westwood (9-1) at Lake City (10-0), 1 p.m.

Division 8

Frankfort (7-2) at Gaylord St Mary (10-0), 3 p.m.

Muskegon Catholic Central (8-1) at Mendon (10-0), 1 p.m.

8-Player Division 2

Onekama (9-1) at Pickford (10-0), 2 p.m.

Flint International Academy (8-2) at Portland St Patrick (9-1) at Portland High School, 2 p.m.