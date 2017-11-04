Prep Football Scoreboard

Here’s a look at every score from every division across the state.
Division 1
District Finals
Blissfield 27, Brooklyn Columbia Central 17
Canton 28, Belleville 25
Chippewa Valley 45, Macomb Dakota 20
Detroit Cass Tech 27, Dearborn Fordson 22
Detroit Catholic Central 35, White Lake Lakeland 12
DeWitt 36, Cedar Springs 12
Holland West Ottawa 33, Rockford 28
Utica Eisenhower 10, Rochester Adams 6
West Bloomfield 41, Waterford Mott 7
Division 2
Detroit King 46, Detroit East English 11
Flushing 28, Fenton 21
Forest Hills Central 28, Mona Shores 21
Livonia Franklin 21, Livonia Churchill 19
Oak Park 34, Birmingham Brother Rice 14
Traverse City Central 17, Traverse City West 14
Warren De La Salle 50, Port Huron Northern 0
Ypsilanti Lincoln 21, Wyandotte Roosevelt 19
Division 3
Battle Creek Harper Creek 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 24
Dearborn Divine Child 42, Redford Thurston 6
East Lansing 14, Haslett 3
Farmington Hills Harrison 33, Warren Woods Tower 0
Linden 49, Ortonville Brandon 27
Muskegon 55, Zeeland West 20
Riverview 38, Gibraltar Carlson 14
Division 4
Belding 55, Comstock Park 49
Edwardsburg 30, Three Rivers 12
Escanaba 42, Alma 14
GR Catholic Central 45, Wyoming Kelloggsville 34
Lansing Sexton 28, Plainwell 25
River Rouge 35, Chelsea 10
Williamston 47, Notre Dame Prep 21
Division 5
Frankenmuth 42, Marine City 23
GR West Catholic 42, Kalamazoo Hackett 0
Menominee 24, Kingsford 21
Muskegon Oakridge 38, Grant 0
Portland 35, Lansing Catholic 0
Reed City 34, Clare 7
Saginaw Swan Valley 42, Carrollton 7
Division 6
Ithaca 56, Laingsburg 7
Jackson Lumen Christi 51, Michigan Center 14
Millington 55, Houghton Lake 28
Montague 37, Kent City 13
Warren Michigan Collegiate 38, Detroit Central 34
Watervliet 58, Delton Kellogg 50
Division 7
Breckenridge 26, St. Louis 6
Cassopolis 31, Reading 16
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 18, Cass City 14
Madison Heights Madison 47, Riverview Gabriel Richard 0
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 19, Hudson 16
Pewamo-Westphalia 35, New Lothrop 14
Saugatuck 14, Vermontville Maple Valley 8
Division 8
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 20, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 0
Climax-Scotts 14, Pittsford 13
Lincoln-Alcona 56, Hillman 34
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 36, Petersburg Summerfield 20
Saginaw Nouvel 27, Harbor Beach 26
West Iron County 21, Norway 14
8-Man Division 1
Regional Final
Bellevue 60, Lawrence 24
Central Lake 58, Suttons Bay 26
Deckerville 38, Morrice 0
Stephenson 30, Cedarville 24
Division 2
Kinde-North Huron 38, Bay City All Saints 36
Crystal Falls Forest Park 62, Engadine 20
Saturday’s Games
Division 1
Clarkston (8-2) at Davison (9-1), 7 p.m.
Division 4
Detroit Mumford (7-3) at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (9-1), 2 p.m.
Division 5
Ida (8-2) at Algonac (9-1), 1 p.m.
Division 6
Maple City Glen Lake (7-2) at Traverse City St Francis (9-1) at Thirlby Field, 1 p.m.
Division 7
Ishpeming Westwood (9-1) at Lake City (10-0), 1 p.m.
Division 8
Frankfort (7-2) at Gaylord St Mary (10-0), 3 p.m.
Muskegon Catholic Central (8-1) at Mendon (10-0), 1 p.m.
8-Player Division 2
Onekama (9-1) at Pickford (10-0), 2 p.m.
Flint International Academy (8-2) at Portland St Patrick (9-1) at Portland High School, 2 p.m.