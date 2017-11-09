Western Michigan scores 3 defensive touchdowns in rout of Kent State

Phillips made it 31-14 late in the first half with a 43-yard interception return, his FBC-record 12th touchdown on runbacks. He has scored on five kickoff returns, five interceptions, a punt return and a fumble return. Allen Rossum (Notre Dame, 1994-97) and Adoree' Jackson (USC, 2014-16) are second with nine each.

Phillips had a 100-yard kickoff return called back in the first quarter.

Four rushers combined for 292 yards for Western Michigan (6-4, 4-2 Mid-American Conference), which is bowl eligible for a fourth straight season.

WMU went on a 12-play, 92-yard scoring drive to open the game. On Kent State's first possession, Robert Spillane returned an interception 35 yards for a 14-point lead. Kent State punted on its next possession, but Erik Simpson forced a fumble and recovered it, and the Golden Flashes got on the board with Justin Rankin's 21-yard touchdown run on a reverse.

Franklin gave Western Michigan a 21-14 lead on a career-long, 72-yard run up the middle. He had 149 yards rushing in the first quarter.

Rankin rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries for Kent State (2-8, 1-5). He took a direct snap and stretched out at the goal line for a 3-yard touchdown to tie it at 14.