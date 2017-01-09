The links at Loutit

“We saw that other libraries have done this around the country, and we thought it was something we could do,” said Larry Halverson, the library’s public relations director. “We decided each staff member would take a hole and design it around a theme, so all nine holes reflect a mission or a purpose of the library.”

Themes for various holes included pirates, save the catwalk, Michigan athletics, music and children’s literacy character Geronimo Stilton.

Library staff said 116 people had completed the course by 3 p.m., an hour before it closed.

“It’s been all positive feedback,” Library Director John Martin said.

The feedback was certainly positive for the handful of youngsters making their way around the course.

“It’s awesome,” said 9-year-old Christopher Locke of Spring Lake, who was completing a round with his three younger sisters: Karis, Katherine and Lily.

The Locke kids were at the library with their mom, Kimberly Locke, who said she heard about the golf course and thought it would be a fun adventure for her family. In the process, she visited parts of the library she’d never been in before.

“It’s fun, because I’ve checked thousands of books out from the library, but I had never been in the local history room before,” she said.

On another part of the course, 10-year-old Jordan Larson of Ferrysburg was putting his way through obstacles while his dad, Chris Larson, took videos. Jordan planned to put the video together and post it on his YouTube channel, “Extreme Awesome.”

“We thought golfing in a library is engaging content, and not everyone’s doing it,” Chris Larson said.

Halverson hopes this will become an annual event for the library.