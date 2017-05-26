Prep Roundup: Spring Lake boys golf, girls soccer claim conference championships

The Lakers took the overall championship with a first-place finish at Kaufman Golf Course, carding a total score of 330 strokes. They edged Grand Rapids Catholic Central at 333, Grand Rapids West Catholic at 340, Allendale at 356, Coopersville at 388, Sparta at 390 and Comstock Park at 403.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we won it,” Spring Lake head coach George Bitner said. “We need to focus a little more for the regional I think, but we won it, which is good.”

Nick Krueger led the Lakers with a final score of 72, Cole Posthums and Jack Johnson finished at 85 strokes, while Zak Lisman finished with an 88.

The O-K Blue championship marks the first time that the Spring Lake girls and boys golf teams have won a conference title in the same school year, according to Bitner.

The win cemented the Lakers’ No. 2 seed in next week’s Regional tournament. With the top three teams qualifying for the state meet, Spring Lake is poised to make a run at the big dance.

After posting their best scores of the season Wednesday at the regional host course in Ludington, the Lakers will be able to take on next Thursday’s regional with confidence.

SL soccer claims Conference title

The Spring Lake girls soccer team captured the O-K Blue Conference championship on Wednesday night with an 8-0 shutout win over Comstock Park.

Junior Emily Batts scored the first goal for the Lakers off an assist from sophomore Laney Peasley.

Senior Sarah Thornley added the second goal of the game off an assist from senior teammate Becca Rush. Sophomore Madeline Zenas finished on a pass from freshman Phoebe Saunders for goal No. 3, followed by a penalty-kick goal from sophomore Keara Fritsche to help the host Lakers to a 4-0 halftime advantage.

Spring Lake scored four quick second half goals to officially closing out their 2017 conference season undefeated.

Junior Tia Leary scored off a pass from Peasley for goal No. 5, followed by Peasley scoring a goal off an assist from Fritsche.

The duo flipped the script for goal No. 7, as Fritsche scored off a pass from Peasley minutes later.

The final goal of the Lakers’ regular season came when Thornley hit Saunders with a pass for goal No. 8.

Starting keeper Kamryn Lewkowski recorded another shutout in net.

“The seniors crushed the turf in their last regular season home game,” said Spring Lake head coach Becky May. “Jaedyn Shelton, Kaley George, Gen Cossey, Becca Rush and Sarah Thornley played a dominating game honoring their senior teammate Grace Thornley, who contributed greatly this season before suffering a ruptured ACL.”

The Lakers will host Fremont on Tuesday in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs.

WMC soccer falls to Holland Christian

The Holland Christian girls soccer team scored off of two set pieces in the first 15 minutes of play and hung on for a 2-0 win over host Western Michigan Christian on Thursday.

The Maroons scored on a direct kick and a corner kick early in the first half in the deciding plays of the game.

“This is a great warm-up game just before district play,” said WMC head coach David Hulings. “We try to play fast teams before we enter the tournament, and this team did not disappoint. Holland Christian is a great team, and we thought we did much better in the second half. In the first half, you could tell that we played last night and had some tired legs.

“I thought the reserves did a great job at the end of the second half to hold the score at 2-0 and give our starters some rest and perspective on the game. We made some good corrections in the second half and had some great attacks. We are hoping this improves our speed of play before Tuesday’s game.”

The Warriors stand at 11-8-2 overall as they prepare to take on North Muskegon on Tuesday in the district opener.

“It should be a great game,” Hulings added. “North Muskegon is a ranked team, and we will need to play our best game. They are probably the best team in the district and the team to beat. I am looking for our seniors to really come out and lead the rest of the group.”

Fruitport baseball holds off Oakridge

The Fruitport baseball team closed out its regular season with a non-conference road clash with Oakridge.

The Trojans scored three runs in the opening frame and three more in the top of the fourth inning to record a 6-3 win over the Eagles.

Logan Wadland picked up the win from the mound, going five innings, giving up two hits, walking one and striking out two in relief of starting pitcher Karson Kriger.

Connor Schuitema recorded three hits to pace the Trojans at the plate, while Brendan Peterman added two hits and two RBIs.

Fruitport will host Spring Lake on Tuesday in the opening round of district play.