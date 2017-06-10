Spring Lake boys golf falls behind at D2 state finals

Despite a respectable score, the Lakers find themselves in 13th place as a team due to stellar play by the field in front of them.

St. Johns carded a 298 as a team to take a commanding 14-stroke lead over the field heading into today’s final round of play. East Lansing came in at second place with a 312, while Grosse Ile stands at third place with a 313.

Tony Fuentes of East Lansing carded a 69 on the day to hold top individual honors after the first round of play, while Imaad Qureshi of Detroit Country Day and Devin Deogun of Cranbook Kingswood are one stroke behind at 70.

Sophomore Nick Krueger recorded a 76 to lead the Lakers’ efforts, while Zack Lisman (80), Chancellor Fry (89) and Sam Walters (91) rounded out the team scoring for Spring Lake.

Day 2 begins at 9 a.m. today.