Spring Lake's Krueger finishes fifth at D2 state finals

After finishing with a 76 after the first day of the tournament, Krueger carded a 72 in the final round Saturday to finish tied for fifth overall as an individual with a two-day score of 148. With the top 10 finish, Krueger claims All-State honors as an individual performer.

Zach Rosendale of St. Johns finished with a 142 (72, 70) to take top individual honors, while Tony Fuentes of East Lansing finished second with a 146 (69, 77) and Brad Smithson of Forest Hills Eastern and Eric Nunn of St. Johns tied for third with a 147.

As a team, Spring Lake finished 12th overall with a score of 671 (336, 335). Krueger lead the Lakers with his 148, while Zack Lisman finished with a 170 (80, 90), Chancellor Fry finished with a 179 (89, 90) and Sam Walters finished with a 179 (91, 88). St. Johns came away with the top team honors with a two-day score of 603 (298, 305), while Flint Powers Catholic finished second with a 627 (317, 310) and Forest Hills Eastern finished third with a 642 (325, 317).

Muskegon Catholic’s Powers nabs All-State honors

At the Division 4 state finals at Forest Akers East on the campus of Michigan State University, the Muskegon Catholic Central boys golf team finished seventh overall with a two-day score of 678.

Collin Powers carded a 151 (73, 78) to finish seventh overall as an individual and claim All-State honors. Chase Mastella added a 165 (81, 84), while Nate Sullivan carded a 180 (88, 92) and Nick Morgenstern had a 182 (92, 90).

Western Michigan Christian’s Daniel Vanbiesbrouck carded a two-day score of 169 (86, 83) as an individual state qualifier.