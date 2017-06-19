96th Annual Spring Lake Invitational Tournament begins today

Spring Lake’s Madelyn Nelson and Hannah Klein will be hoping to put their home-course advantage to good use, after the two prep standouts have helped the Lakers varsity golf program to three straight state championships.

Other notable golfers include: Rylee George (North Muskegon/Wayne State University), Natalie Samdal of Grand Rapids South Christian, Allegra Cunningham of the University of Dayton, Chloe Guschewski of Wayne State University, Susan Campbell (1998,1993 champion), Cindy Obermeyer, Jayne VanderMolen, Chris Zeigler, Kim Samelstad, Doree Hall and Diane Kiino.

The qualifying round begins at 8:15 a.m. today with the day’s scores determining seeding and placement in Tuesday’s first round of match play.

“This has always been a great event to put on, because there’s so much history involved,” said Spring Lake Country Club head golf professional Josh Lathwell. The event has been going strong for 96 years, and it’s always fun to see all the returning players who decide to come back and participate.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

MONDAY

Qualifying rounds begin at 8:15 a.m.

TUESDAY

First rounds of match play begin at 8:15 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Semifinal rounds of match play begin at 8:15 a.m.

THURSDAY

Championship rounds of match play begin at 8:15 a.m.

Awards Banquet in Ballroom, 1 p.m.