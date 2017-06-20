Spring Lake Invitational ready to begin match play after exciting qualifying round Monday

The 96th installment of the Spring Lake Invitational Tournament began Monday with 18 holes of qualifying play for 71 women. Their scores from Monday were then tabulated and organized into nine match play tournament flights to be played over the next three days.

The tournament features players of all skill levels, ages and determinations. From full-fledged fun flights to the calculating championship bracket, former Grand Haven and Spring Lake High School players square off with returning collegiate standouts, local legends and foreign gatecrashers.

Shelly Weiss, hailing from the Detroit area and the Women’s Michigan Golf Association, took medalist honors Monday with a tournament-low score of 80. She will face off with eight-seed Fran Upton in the first-round of match play today.

No. 4 Chloe Guschewski (85) will take on No. 5 Allegra Cunningham (82), while No. 2 Chris Zeigler (81) vs. No. 7 Natalie Samdal (85), and No. 3 Rylee George (81) vs. No. 6 Nancy Snyder (83) round out the championship flight’s first round matchups.

“I just played really well,” Weiss said of her medalist round. “I drove the ball pretty well, my iron shots were really good and my putting was really good. I shot even (35) on the front (nine) and had a few hiccups on the back.

“Just staying out of trouble is the key on this golf course. The rough is a very rough and there are trees everywhere, the wind is pretty strong. You just have to pick the right clubs to get to the green.”

Weiss is playing in her second Spring Lake Invitational after being invited by her hometown playing partners for last year’s tournament. The quality of SLCC’s course and staff, as well as the atmosphere of this particular tournament convinced her to give it another shot.

“They run the tournament really, really well,” she said. “It is a nice golf course, it is kept up really nice, and the people in the pro shop are amazing. It is impressive.

“Friends of mine who are also from the Detroit area said I should come play it with them. We got a house over on the lake. I could be in the office, but you can’t beat this.”

Weiss is making her second trip to the championship flight in as many tries at SLCC, facing off with the only other returning finalist in Fran Upton, who cracked the top four overall last year.

George jumped a level after falling in the first-round of the first flight at last year’s tournament, while Zeigler, the 2016 second-flight champion, also made a leap into the elite group.

The Spring Lake Invitational brings together players of all ages and residencies, including a few local legends. Former Grand Haven varsity girls golf coach Karen Sherwood finished with a score of 101 to qualify in the seventh flight, while former Fruitport varsity girls golf coach Michele Yasenak shot a 92 to take the eighth seed in the first flight.

Highlighting the local, young contingent were Spring Lake golfers Madelyn Nelson and Hannah Klein. Nelson took home All-State first-team honors for the past two golf seasons, while Klein earned as many second-team honors. Both were integral parts of the Lakers’ run to a third straight state championship this past fall.

Nelson took home the fifth seed in the second flight with a score of 94, while Klein carded an 87 to take home the No. 1 seed in the third flight.

Elimination match play begins today at 8:15 a.m. With defending champion Megan Klintworth not present in the field this year, as well as 2016 runner-up Kayla Krueger, the championship flight title is up for grabs.

Weisse will certainly be in the hunt, but her tough first-round matchup against the other returning finalist should prove to be a high opening hurdle.

Guschewski, a current varsity golfer at Wayne State, secured the fourth seed for today’s match play and will serve as another favorite to go all the way after taking home Wayne State’s lowest average score in the 2016-17 season.

Warrior will meet Flyer in the opening round as Guschewski will do battle with rising Dayton sophomore Cunningham who averaged just over 82 strokes in her first NCAA varsity season this year.

Wayne State managed to send two members from their varsity team into the championship flight, with rising junior George grabbing the third seed. The Mona Shores graduate will take on Nancy Snyder.

Returning second-flight champion Zeigler will have her hands full with Grand Rapids South Christian standout Natalie Samdal. The South Christian Sailor finished third at the Division 3 state finals at Bedford Valley Golf Club this past fall.

With NCAA Division I varsity talent, local prep’s best and brightest, along with some determined veterans, today’s opening round of match play will certainly live up to the illustrious 96-year history of the Spring Lake Invitational Tournament.