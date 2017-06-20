Warrior ways

George used consistent play to surge past Nancy Snyder, 5 and 3, in her match on Tuesday morning, while Guschewski took a 5 and 4 win over University of Dayton’s Allegra Cunningham to advance to today’s semifinal matches in the championship flight of the invitational.

“It was a lot of fun, and we had a good time out there,” said George after her round. “I was striking the ball about the same as I did yesterday, and I probably putted the ball better yesterday. Hole 17 wasn’t great for me, but we had already finished the round by then, and we were just finishing out the round for fun.

“I did leave a couple bogeys out there, but other than that, I was pretty consistent today. I think playing the greens yesterday helped me get a better idea of how to play them today.”

While at Mona Shores High School, George never had the opportunity to play at the Spring Lake Country Club’s course, but enjoys the unique challenges that a new course and a new format bring to the table.

“I never played here when I was at Mona Shores. I played here last year at the Invitational, and that was my first experience playing here,” she added. “I usually work out at the Muskegon Country Club, and I play a lot at Lincoln (Golf Club), too.

“Match play is a lot of fun, because it’s different than what we normally do at school. We do stroke play only at school, so match play is a fun thing to do to mix it up a little bit.”

For Guschewski, the opening round of match play was a step in the right direction after what she considered a subpar showing Monday.

“I thought I played pretty consistently today. It was much better than yesterday,” she admitted after her round. “Yesterday, I was just open in the face (of the golf club), not making good contact and almost duffing it every time. But, that didn’t happen today, and I was able to get on all my shots pretty solid and not have any bad holes. I was happy with my round.”

The Stoney Creek High School standout hadn’t played at the SLCC course lately, but Monday’s round, combined with her past experience at the course, helped her remember important tips on potential problem holes.

“It’s been a couple years since I’ve played here, so yesterday really helped remind me of some of the challenges that certain holes have as far as extra yardage uphill and where to hit the ball to avoid some trees that are hanging over the fairway, and other potential hazards.”

The biggest challenge that golfers face in match play tournaments is changing their aim from beating the course to just simply beating the opponent in front of you.

“I’ve played match play a few times in tournaments, and it’s always fun to participate in them,” Guschewski said. “It’s just a different mentality than a normal golf tournament, so you have to approach it differently. You have to play against somebody and not just the course, so you have to keep that in mind. You can have one bad hole and be five over par, but you only lose one hole in match play.

“You can’t really think as much about the future; you just have to think about the shot you’re hitting and make sure you’re putting yourself in the best position to win that particular hole.”

In the other championship flight matches, Chris Zeigler took a 3 and 1 win over Natalie Samdal, while Shelly Weiss edged Fran Upton, 3 and 1.

UP NEXT

George will take on Zeigler (8:21 a.m. tee off) in one semifinal match of the championship flight, while Guschewski will go up against Weiss (8:15 a.m. tee off) in the other semifinal matchup. The winners of those matches will advance to Thursday’s championship round at 9:54 a.m.