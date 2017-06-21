Weiss, Zeigler use short-game strength to advance to the Spring Lake Invitational finals

In the championship flight, the competition was fierce as two NCAA Division I golfers took on tournament veterans in a battle of power vs. finesse.

No. 1 seed Shelly Weiss and 20-plus year tournament veteran Chris Zeigler came out on top, defeating Chloe Guschewski and Rylee George of Wayne State University, respectively.

“Before our round I said to Chris (Zeigler), ‘Let’s beat these kids,’ Weiss said. “I bet we weren’t expected to win today going up against their college experience and brilliant shot making.

“It was great, awesome. Go, older ladies.”

Weiss closed out Guschewski on the 17th green, sinking a high-pressure putt to put away a 2 and 1 victory. George pushed her luck all the way to the end, erasing a four-hole deficit over the course of the back nine, before Zeigler snagged her 1-up victory on the final hole.

The finals-clinching putt drudged up some nerves for the savvy veteran Weiss, who remained poised and controlled through her run as the No. 1 seed.

“For me, I really just stayed very steady. I had one blow-up hole on 15, and then we tied 16, so I was two-up going into 17,” Weiss said. “(Tuesday), I was really nervous. (Wednesday) I wasn’t nervous at all until the putt on 17.”

The blow-up on 15 unlocked the door for Guschewski and the tie on 16 pushed it open. A tie or win for Weiss on the final par-5 secured a win. A perfect hole for Guschewski would delay a decision.

“I had a really nice drive,” Weiss said. “Chloe hits the ball a heck of a lot farther than I do and she hit a ball probably 40 yards farther than me. She went for it and hit a great second shot. She missed her eagle putt, and I made my birdie putt. I was really nervous hitting that putt, but I made it.”

After the dramatic conclusion, it was all class from both parties, with some classic golf wisdom on display: Drive for show, putt for dough.

“It was fun out there, good experience,” Guschewski said. “I definitely left some shots out there, but it was fun.

“We hit the ball so much further than they do, but on a course like this that is really short it isn’t that big of an advantage. It still comes down to the short game. Chipping and putting.”

The second semifinal proved even more exciting with a multi-hole blow-up nearly costing Zeigler her victory.

Through 12 holes, Zeigler held a four-hole lead over George. A delay on the back broke up the pair’s rhythm, allowing George back into the game. She ripped off four straight wins to even the score coming into 17.

“You have to put it behind you. You can’t focus on losing a hole you just have to look ahead,” Zeigler said of match play. “So that is what I tried to do, but then I would just lose another hole.”

The two tied at 17, bringing on an all-or-nothing trip back toward the clubhouse. Once again, putting ruled the day, as a clutch two-putt finished off a heart-pounding back nine.

“Rylee hit her second shot just short of the green, so I just kept thinking, ‘It is quite uphill, get the darn ball onto the putting surface,” Zeigler said. “So I did, then I got it down in two, so I was pretty excited. It seems like a miracle to be in the finals.”

Match play isn’t Zeigler’s game of choice, but she enjoyed the experience of playing with a young star.

“I don’t really like match play that well,” she said. “The fun part of it is you can have a bad hole and just forget about it, but I don’t love the aspect of playing against another person. Rylee (George) was just wonderful to play with, though. I’m glad we got that opportunity.”

“I had a lot of fun with Chris,” George said. “She gave me a good run. She did a really good job staying consistent. She was always in the fairways and I was out in the woods. I commend her for that.”

The fall of the Warriors sets up a friendly showdown in the finals, teeing off at 9:54 a.m. today.

Zeigler has finished as high as first-flight champion during her nearly 20-year career at the Spring Lake Invite and secured one trip to the championship flight, only to lose in the first round.

“It is very special,” Zeigler said of making the finals. “It feels kind of like a miracle I made it this far. I never thought I would make it this far so I’m just thrilled to be here. I was thrilled to be playing (yesterday) so whatever happens it will be fun.”

Weiss is playing in just her second Spring Lake Invite, but is enjoying a second crack at the championship flight.

“I played really well to get into the championship flight last year and then lost to the No. 1 seed,” she said. “This year, being the No. 1 seed myself, I was really nervous to play my match (Tuesday) to prove that I belonged there. I was less nervous (Wednesday) going up against Chloe, I didn’t think I had anything to lose.”

Both ladies will enjoy the conclusion of the tournament satisfied with their performances and will appreciate a familiar opponent on the final day of competition.

“We know each other and play similar games,” Weiss said. “It should be a nice match.”

Other local highlights include Madelyn Nelson, of Spring Lake High School golf fame, grabbing a spot in the second flight finals with a 5 and 3 win over Jayne Vandermolen.

In the championship flight consolation ladder, Allegra Cunningham, a Dayton University varsity golfer, took a 5 and 4 victory over Fran Upton, while Natalie Samdal took a 4 and 3 win over Nancy Snyder. The consolation final will tee off at 8 a.m. today.

MORE RESULTS

First flight

Sue Campbell over Doree Hall, 1 UP

Cindy Obermeyer over Kathy Eisenga, 5 and 4

Finals tee: 8:06 a.m.

Second flight

Madelyn Nelson over Jayne Vandermolen 5 and 3

Kim Samelstad over Kristi Cullen, 3 and 1

Finals tee: 8:18 a.m.

Third flight

Karen Vandevrede over Terry Deisler, 7 and 5

Diane Kiino over Joy Defranco 7 and 6

Finals tee: 8:30 a.m.

Fourth flight

Margaret Nault over Jeannette Kamps, 4 and 3

Kim Noe over Jan Smith, 5 and 3

Finals tee: 8:42 a.m.

Fifth flight

Sue Boman over Penny Lehto, 1 UP

Corinne Johnson over Linda Root, 5 and 4

Finals tee: 8:54 a.m.

Sixth flight

Ann Bray over Rita Rodriguez, 2 and 1

Judy Johnson over Liana Holton, 4 and 3

Finals tee: 9:06 a.m.

Seventh flight

Suzanne Reinhold over Jane Schnoor, 2 and 1

Cynthia Pinkaard over Patricia Demaire, 1 UP

Finals tee: 9:18 a.m.

Eighth flight

Maria Sackett over Ann Busby, 1 UP after 19 holes

Joan Cleland over Reni Fagley, 6 and 4

Finals tee: 9:30 a.m.