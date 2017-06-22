Championship Drive

In Thursday’s championship match of the top flight, Weiss proved that she had what it took to finish a championship run, edging Chris Zeigler by a 2 and 1 score to win the 2017 Invitational at the Spring Lake Country Club.

Neither golfer was entirely pleased with their round, but Weiss acknowledged that sometimes you have to grind out a less-than-beautiful round and hope for the best.

“It was ugly with big, fat capital letters,” said Weiss after her round. “But sometimes, you have to win ugly. It wasn’t really a good round of golf for me. I’ve had a great week of golf leading up to this one, but today, I just couldn’t get my swing on and I didn’t really feel comfortable over the ball at all. I’ve got a little bit of arthritis in my hip, and I was struggling a little bit with it this morning. Then, I had a bug fly into my eye while I was practicing my putting before the match, so that took me a good 15 minutes to adjust to. The whole day was kind of odd.”

Weiss was happy she was matched with Zeigler for the championship match, because the magnitude of the event could have been overbearing otherwise.

“It was great to be able to go up against Chris, because I knew it would be somewhat comfortable,” she admitted. “I’ve golfed with her before, and I needed that because it was an amazingly nerve-wracking situation. From the first shot to the last putt, it was really, really nerve wracking. I’ve never played in front of all of these people or under that kind of pressure, but I was pretty proud of how I composed myself.

“Chris and I are pretty much the same caliber golfer, so I felt like if I could just stay in it, I would have an opportunity to win at the end. That was really it, though. I just tried to take it one shot at a time, hit the ball, hit the next ball and finish well on the green.”

After the two competitors were even through the first six holes, Weiss used a mid-round hot streak to take holes No. 7, 8 and 9 to go 3 up on Zeigler before the back nine.

“I really needed those, because we ended up even after that,” Weiss added. “I think that was the big difference in the match. I also parred on No. 13 to get another stroke, but those three holes really helped me build a lead that made it difficult for her to come back from.”

Weiss thought her 2 and 1 win over Wayne State University’s Chloe Guschewski was the fuel she needed to finish the tournament strong Thursday.

“That was really big. I’m sure she would say that she didn’t golf very well, but I was happy with the way I played (Wednesday),” she reflected. “I struck the ball beautifully, and I played a solid round. I’m pretty sure we shot the exact same thing by the end of the round, but I just won a few holes and was able to get up on her. Any time you can beat a college-level player at my age, that will certainly help one’s confidence.”

Now, Weiss adds her name to the Spring Lake Invitational Tournament’s history book. A fact that hadn’t quite hit her as of Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve been golfing for 27 years. This win is probably right up at the top as far as my accomplishments go,” she said. “I probably don’t realize it just yet, but it probably is the most rewarding win I’ve had because of what it took to get through the tournament.

“I really had no expectations when I came here, and I definitely didn’t have any expectations to be medalist. Even when the brackets came out, I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it because there were some younger golfers in the field, and I didn’t think it work out in my favor. Fortunately, I golfed really well, and the bracket played into my favor a little bit.”

WORTH THE WAIT

For Spring Lake Invitational veteran Chris Zeigler, the chance to play for a tournament championship was well worth the wait. Unfortunately for Zeigler, she wasn’t able to overcome an early deficit in match play.

“I was down pretty much the whole way, and I just couldn’t really catch back up after that,” she said of her round. “I fell behind by three at one point, and then I came back a little bit, but I couldn’t win enough holes down the stretch to get caught up.

“My short game wasn’t very good today. If I missed the green on my approach, it was difficult for me to get up and down, so that cost me.”

The four-day stretch was some of the best golf that Zeigler has ever played, and she was thrilled to see it culminate with her best finish in her extended history at the tournament.

“I’ve been in this tournament for the past 15-20 years, and this is the best I’ve ever done,” she said. “You’re always trying really hard to do your best, but sometimes it just doesn’t turn out the way you want it to. I was really happy to make the finals. I’m 60 years old, and I’ve playing in this for a long time, so to make it to the finals at my age, I’m pretty happy with that.

“You always hope to be playing well enough to be in the championship flight, but I’ve only made it to the top flight here and there over the years, and not very consistently. So, it was a real thrill for me to be playing out there today in the last match of the tournament. This is definitely something I won’t forget.”

OTHER FLIGHT CHAMPIONS

FIRST FLIGHT

Sue Campbell over Cindy Obermeyer, 1 up

SECOND FLIGHT

Kim Samelstad over Madelyn Nelson, 2 and 1 THIRD FLIGHT

Karen Vandevrede over Diane Kiino, 2 up

FOURTH FLIGHT

Kim Noe over Margaret Nault, 3 and 1

FIFTH FLIGHT

Corinne Johnson over Sue Boman, 4 and 2

SIXTH FLIGHT

Judy Johnson over Ann Bray, 6 and 5

SEVENTH FLIGHT

Suzanne Reinhold vs. Cynthia Pinkard

EIGHTH FLIGHT

Joan Cleland vs. Reni Fagley