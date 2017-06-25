Crum Memorial Golf Outing reaches milestone

Last year’s defending champions successfully made it a three-peat as team members Scott Knight, Jon Stolarz, Ryan Mass and Ben Dykestra compiled the lowest score at the event to be crowned the 2017 champions. Former Grand Haven standout Alex Merz’s team placed second out of the 25 teams that hit the links. Merz was one of Crum’s closest friends, and the two played together on the Grand Haven varsity golf team.

The event is held annually in memory of Alex Crum, who passed away in 2007 from a Pulmonary Embolism at the age of 15. Alex had Factor V Leiden, a blood disorder that makes one more susceptible to forming blood clots. The golf event raises awareness for Factor V Leiden and also supports the Alex Crum Memorial funds held at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation. Each year, a scholarship is awarded to a Grand Haven High School senior, and the memorial fund also supports the high school girls golf program.

“The support for this outing has been tremendous,” said Todd Crum, Alex’s father. “The continued support year after year warms our hearts. So many friends, family, neighbors, coworkers and former classmates of Alex’s continue to support the outing. Each day, our daughter is deeply missed by us, and we love to see the Alex Crum event shirts being worn throughout the year, as well.”