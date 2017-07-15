Buc Open holds successful benefit outing for football program

The benefit in the past has raised money for Grand Haven athletics as a whole, but in 2017, the event was reverted back to its original purpose of raising money specifically for the football program.

The 18-hole scramble style outing featured door and raffle prizes, as well as live and silent auctions. The proceeds from the event will be used this fall to bolster a growing Grand Haven football program.

“It is going to help supply some of the equipment needs we have, support our Young Bucs and middle school programs and just the day-to-day needs that a football program has,” first-year Grand Haven varsity football coach Joe Nelson said.

Coach Nelson took over the program this year and will embark on his first season as head coach of the Buccaneers this August. While the fundraiser is dedicated to raising money, coach Nelson also leveraged a little excitement from his position as emcee about the upcoming season.

“The main focus for me was to promote the program,” he said. “We like to raise money, but we wanted to get people excited about football. It is a good time of year in July to do that. You don’t want to think about the fall yet, but it is a good time to get people excited and thinking about the season.

Tireless volunteers and generous sponsors on the grounds of Grand Haven Golf Club made the event possible.

“To put on a golf outing is so, so much work. We had some great volunteers,” Nelson said. “Lots of parents and people that made it special and fun.”

A family foursome took home top honors at the event, shooting an impressive 18-under par with a final scramble score of 54. The team of Charlie, Spencer, Dan and Alex Krug celebrated their 10th anniversary of winning the tournament by taking home another victory. The foursome has competed at the Buc Open for 15 straight years, always with matching uniforms. This year’s theme was camouflage.

“We are running out of options,” Dan joked of the selection. “It is always their mother who decides the theme.”

The Bucs hit the field for practice in the first full week of August and will face off with Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at home on Aug. 24.