Grand Haven celebrated as birthplace of Folds of Honor

That’s the motto of the Folds of Honor Foundation, which has grown into the largest grassroots sports fundraiser in the country in just 11 short years. The mission of the foundation is to help provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

While the mission is never over, it’s safe to say that it is already a resounding success, as the foundation has helped fund more than $13 million in college scholarship funds.

The Grand Haven Golf Club has been the epicenter of the Patriots Day Campaign that Folds of Honor puts on every summer and hundreds of golfers gathered at the course Tuesday to take part in a great cause.

“This event is obviously where it all started. This event is always one that I circle on my calendar, because it’s such a special day,” said Folds of Honor founder Maj. Dan Rooney. “It all starts and ends at this event. That’s the way it should be, and that’s why I’m so passionate about Grand Haven being the epicenter and the origin of the Folds of Honor Foundation.

“It might not be the biggest fundraiser we do each year, but it’s certainly the most important.”

Each year, the Grand Haven edition of the event kick-starts the Patriots Day Golf events that take place on more than 5,000 golf courses nationwide on Labor Day weekend.

The grand opening allows Rooney and company to take a second to reflect on each year’s growth.

“I don’t really compare each year’s event to the next; I just like to look back and see where we’ve gone in that 365 days since the last event,” he added. “We’ll have our largest year ever as an organization this year with well over 3,000 scholarships awarded just this year. We’ve also achieved platinum rating on GuideStar, which is the highest rating possible you can have as a non-profit organization.

“Budweiser just donated $1 million at the MLB All-Star game last week, so that helped put us at more than $13,024,000 in college scholarships created since 2007. We raised more than $7.2 million over Labor Day weekend last year, and to look back at an event that started here with 67 people, it’s pretty touching.”

Returning to the origins of the foundation helps Rooney appreciate everything and everyone that has helped push Folds of Honor into a national movement.

“We can continue to grow in extremely powerful ways. These events are great reminders of why we do what we do. The folded flag and the families that we’ve helped, those are things that are distilled to a granular level of who we are and what we represent.

“Folds of Honor is also a ministry of the highest level in our eyes. That’s really the only logical explanation for this growth that we’ve had over the past 11 years. We know we’re doing God’s work, and we’re helping out so many people through his hands.”

SPIRTUAL STRENGTH

The guest speaker at the event was Paige Garber, daughter of Master Chief Jeff Garber.

Garber died from a massive heart attack when he was deployed overseas. Paige was 15 at the time, but she found the strength to share her story with the Grand Haven community on Tuesday.

“It was a great opportunity to share my story. I think one of the biggest things you can do when you lose somebody you love is to keep their memory alive,” she said after her speech. “They aren’t around to show the world who they are, so it’s up to their loved ones to do that.

“My dad inspired me and so many others, so being able to share his story and who he was as a human being was a beautiful gift. It’s also a great way for me to say thank you, because I wouldn’t be where I am today without Folds of Honor. A lot of times, you don’t get the chance to thank the numerous people that help you in you education. The opportunity to do that today at the birthplace of such an impactful foundation was such a blessing.”

Garber graduated from the University of Nebraska last fall thanks in most part to the generous donations to Folds of Honor.

“My college scholarship wouldn’t have happened without every single golfer that was here today,” she said. “Because of their commitment, I was able to graduate with a college degree. It was an honor to be able to thank them in person for helping me accomplish that dream.”

Faith and spirituality helped Garber through a nightmarish time in her life.

“My faith has been my strength through everything. If it wasn’t for my faith, I probably wouldn’t have been brave enough to stand up there and tell my dad’s story,” she continued. “My dad was an amazing servant for the Lord and his faith was his rock and foundation.

“After he passed, I really saw the impact of that. I was 15 at that time, so I was still trying to figure my life out at that point. I didn’t really begin my walk with Jesus until I was a junior in college. That’s when it all came together for me. Just to see all the blessings he’s given me and all the opportunities he’s allowed me have, the people I get to meet and the place I get to go, it’s unreal.

“I wouldn’t be here without my faith. Losing my father was incredible painful and difficult. I wouldn’t have been able to make it through that time without God in my life, guiding me along the way.”

Through honor, duty and faith, the Folds of Honor foundation has helped touch the lives of families like the Garbers. With such a strong foundation, with roots in Grand Haven, the foundation will no doubt continue to honor the selfless sacrifices of the brave men and women in our nation’s military and help educate their legacy for generations to come.