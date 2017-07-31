Krueger through to match play

Krueger carded a 72 in Round 1 and 75 on Round 2, putting him three over par to end the day.

In Round 1, Krueger’s first nine were his best of the tournament so far, putting together two birdies and six pars through eight holes, before making the turn with a bogey on the ninth hole.

His luck continued kicking off the back nine as he double-bogeyed hole 10. He would recover with a birdie on 11 before finishing with seven straight pars to finish at even par.

Round 2 kicked off with two bogeys followed by two birdies and five pars to remain even overall, but the back nine once again got the best of Spring Lake’s star. He made the turn much like Round 1, with a double-bogey on 10 and birdie on 11, but threw in two more bogeys amidst a slew of pars to finish the round.

His total of 147 leaves him tied for 21st, qualifying him for match play as one of the lowest 32 scores.

With the 23rd overall seed in match play, Krueger will take on Curtis Hughes of Belle River, Ontario, in the opening round this morning.