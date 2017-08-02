Local briefs: Tri-Cities athletes in unlikely places

Spring Lake rising junior Nick Krueger took on the Golf Association of Michigan’s Junior Amateur Championship at Eagle Eye Golf Club this week after winning his regional qualifier earlier this month at Sunnybrook Country Club.

Through two 18-hole rounds of stroke play, Krueger sat tied for 21st with a total score of 147, three over par. His finish earned him a spot in the match play tournament as one of the lowest 32 scores.

In the opening round of match play Monday, Krueger was defeated, 2 & 1, by Curtis Hughes, of Belle River, Ontario.

Chariots of Fire

The Chariots of Fire running club of Grand Haven has represented well thus far at the AAU track and field Junior Olympics this week, as Nolan Oosting took on the age 9 100-meter dash Monday and Teddy Addison took on the boys age 14 1,500-meter run, Tuesday.

Oosting finished in 70th place overall in the dash, clocking in at 15.31 seconds. The top finisher in each heat plus the next 13 fastest times advanced to the next round, cutting Oostings sprinting stint short.

The oldest of four Junior Olympic qualifiers from Chariots of Fire finished 39th overall in his mile-run with a final time of 4:49.40. The winner, Luke Tewalt, of Washington, D.C., finished with a time of 4:13.57.

The rest of the Chariots of Fire crew, Seth and Marissa Norder, will take on their mile-runs on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Baneburry Cup

The Grand River Sailing Club debuted their second “Lite” race Monday night in the form of a three-race regatta called the Baneburry Cup.

The purpose of the Lite race is to attract those interested in pursuing sailboat racing and showing them what the club is all about, as well as accommodating those who like sailing but do not own a boat.

GRSC sailing class members and the Grand Haven High School Racing Team attended the race to gain experience with heavier fixed keel boats capable of sailing and racing on Lake Michigan.

Monday night marked the first of three races in the Baneberry Cup. Results are as follows:

First- Surface Tension, skipper- Tom Morell

Second- Frank Lloyd Starboard, skipper- Denny Dryer

Third- Phoenix, skipper- Wes Rice

Fourth- Sting Ray, skipper- Malek/Constantine

Baneberry, skipper- Nate Beighley

Sixth- Job Site, skipper- Bob Smithe

Seventh- Peggy Dash II, skipper- John Campbell