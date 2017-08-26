Prep Roundup: Spring Lake girls golf team wins Fruitport Invitational

The Lakers finished nine strokes better than second-place Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central (360), while North Muskegon finished third with a 380.

NorthPointe Christian (387), Coopersville (407), Fruitport (427), Whitehall (431), Manistee (444), Tri-County (453) and Montague (494) rounded out the team scoring.

For Spring Lake, senior Madelyn Nelson finished second overall with an 80, while junior Hannah Klein (82) and sophomore Phoebe Saunders (82) tied for third place.

Kayla Raschke added a 107, while freshman Kate Galloway added a 120.

“We had a much better performance today and brought our scores down a little bit,” said Spring Lake coach George Bitner. “Our top three golfers were pretty consistent throughout the day, but we still need to work on our putting. We had way too many 3-putts for my liking.

“We’ll have a few days to work on that next week before we get ready for a jamboree in Jenison on Thursday.”

For Fruitport, Rachel Pierce led the way with a 98, while Josie Buckingham shot a 99.

Fruitport tennis falls to Fremont

The Fruitport boys tennis team couldn’t keep pace with Fremont on Thursday, as the Packers took seven of eight matches for the 7-1 win.

Fremont won the No. 1-3 singles and No. 1 doubles matches and received defaults at No. 2-4 doubles.

Fruitport's lone win was at No. 4 singles with Jordan Bevins taking the win in the match.