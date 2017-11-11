Schrader Family Golf Outing at D1 State Finals

Bekah Schrader shot an 87 at Sunnybrook Country Club in Grandville to claim the second of three individual state championship berths during her high school golfing career. After prepping for the round, familiarizing herself with the course at the Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University, Schrader was ready to take on her final round of high school golf.

The night before the tournament began, Grand Haven head coach Roger Glass had an idea.

“He texted me and asked if he could give his coaching pass to my dad,” Schrader said. “The whole thing was his idea.”

Schrader accepted, giving her father and longtime golfing mentor a chance to experience her final golf outing from the inside, as he was able to follow her closely around the course, talking over shots, determining distances and encouraging a level head.

“He is really into golf. I got into it around my freshman year,” she said. “He has really helped me get my swing to where it is today. He has been a really big mental coach, teaching me how to recover from bad shots and holes and stuff like that.”

The round didn’t go quite as planned. Schrader finished 14th out of the other individual qualifiers, shooting a 94 on Day 1, and a 90 on Day 2 to finish at 184 for the weekend, but the experience of playing at the state meet alongside an extensive cheering section was the victory of the day.

“I didn’t play as well as I hoped I would, but it was more about making it there and having fun with it in my last meet,” Schrader said. “The second day, I hit the ball pretty well, but I struggled putting. It was really fun. My team came out to support me, and I had lots of family there.”

With father on hand and friends in the gallery, Schrader reflected on her career at Grand Haven and the lessons learned through golf.

“I learned that hard work pays off, and that can be useful off the course,” she said. “Over the years, I worked and practiced really hard and the results came. If you apply that to other stuff you are struggling with, whatever it is, it can work.”

The experience is something that will stick with the Schrader family, as Bekah continues her academic career next year.

“It was really fun to have him out there with me,” Schrader said. “He has come to pretty much all of my matches over the years, but couldn't say anything to me or help me. It was fun to be able to talk to him as I was playing. It is something that we both will remember.

“I think it meant a lot to him to be able to coach me. I might be moving out of state for college, so it is something we can remember and take with us.”