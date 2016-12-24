City Council takes no action on alleged misconduct

Councilwoman Regina Sjoberg filed the misconduct complaint against Kennedy, saying she violated the code of ethics by meeting with a developer to discuss 40 acres of park land in South Holiday Hills.

“Council looked at the allegations at the meeting Monday night,” City Manager Craig Bessinger said. “There was a motion to ask the city attorney to conduct an investigation. That motion failed.”

Sjoberg and Councilman Patrick Twa voted for the investigation. Council members Mike DeWitt, Tim O'Donnell and Rebecca Hopp voted against the motion. Kennedy had to abstain.

“At this time, no further action will be taken,” Bessinger said.

Bessinger said council members are allowed to have discussions with people, including developers.

“A lot of council members talk to different people,” he said. “As long as they're not committing to something, that's not a violation.”

Kennedy, who also serves as mayor pro tem, said she met with developer Ron Stroup after seeing him and waving to him on the road in one of his condominium developments. She mentioned to Stroup that 40 acres of city-owned land, known as the Ferrysburg Nature Preserve, may or may not be coming up for sale because the city needed to boost revenues to pay for upcoming major expenditures, such as a new Smith's Bayou bridge. Kennedy said she asked Stroup if he would be interested if council did decide to sell the property.

Neighbors near the wooded 40 acres say their kids play there, they walk and ski there, and the area is a haven for wildlife. They have begged for the city not to sell it and have accused Kennedy of trying to put together a deal that should never be done.

Sjoberg said she was not disappointed in council's decision to not pursue the allegations.

“We exposed Kennedy's malfeasance and lack of ethics to a larger audience, and I believe people also saw dysfunction at (the Dec. 19) council meeting,” Sjoberg said. “It is frightening when a mayor pro tem refuses to allow people to ask questions, saying, 'This is not a time to poll the council.' When are people supposed to ask questions?”

DeWitt said he didn't vote for further investigation because he doesn't think Kennedy did anything wrong.

“We have conversations with people all the time,” he said. “If I have a conversation with you, it doesn't mean I'm soliciting business from you or anything.”

DeWitt noted that City Council doesn't have the power to remove a member even if there is proof of wrong-doing.

“The only person who can remove her from office is the governor,” he said. “As I explained to the radicals, if you want to petition the governor to have her removed from office, you can do that. I don't see any reason to spend a lot of money having the city attorney look at it when council can't do anything about it anyway.”

DeWitt said council has been talking on and off “for four or five years now” about potentially selling off different pieces of property to raise more revenue, including vacant land next to the current City Hall, the former City Hall building on Third Street and some industrial land on Carmen Drive.

He said he doesn't recall if there were conversations regarding the 40-acre park land.

“Basically, the city is looking for income because we have some major expenditures coming up,” said DeWitt, citing the bridge, sewer lift stations, and a City Hall boiler and roof. “At some point, we'll have to cut city services or generate more income. The problem is our tax base has been stagnant for many years and expenses keep going up.”

DeWitt said he needs to keep the interests of the entire city in mind, “not just the 40 people who have a private park in their backyard.”

He said a developer recently asked him about the old City Hall.

“Am I undermining City Council by talking to him about it?” DeWitt posed. “No. I told him it appears to me it's going to be on the block to sell, but that he needed to talk to Craig (Bessinger) about it. I can't make any promises. Kathy (Kennedy) can't make any promises. She's one vote.”

Ferrysburg resident Ed Royce, who has been a vocal opponent to the city considering selling the park land, said the City Charter needs to be changed because council is not empowered to remove or censure a council member.

“The only alternative that's left is a recall that we will initiate,” Royce said. “At the ballot box, the other citizens of Ferrysburg will decide if what she did is unethical. Crazy that in this day and age there are no ethical standards outlined in our charter for our political representatives.”