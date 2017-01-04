Hatton, Duer sworn in to Spring Lake Village Council

Village Clerk/Treasurer Marv Hinga swore in Hatton and new Village Councilman Mike Duer on Tuesday afternoon at Village Hall.

Hatton said her first order of business will be to discuss with Village Council an employment contract revision proposed by Village Manager Chris Burns. Hatton said the severance pay proposed in the contract is not legal. Village attorney Robert Sullivan disagrees.

Hatton, who ran on a platform of dissolving the village, said she also plans to start discussions with council on that matter in the near future. Such action would require amending the Village Charter as a first step. The current charter has no means for residents to petition for disincorporation.

Hatton beat out former Village President Bill Filber and then-Councilman Steve Nauta in the November election.

Council is scheduled to meet for a work session at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in the upstairs conference room at Village Hall, 102 W. Savidge St.