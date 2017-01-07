“It’s the culmination of a pretty long journey,” he said. “Still, it’s only the start. The campaign is over, now it’s time to govern.”

Lilly was sworn in Friday morning by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley in front of family, friends and other local officials during a ceremony hosted at the Ottawa County Fillmore Street Complex.

Elected to serve the 89th District this past November, Lilly takes over for Amanda Price, who was term limited from office. The 89th District includes the townships of Grand Haven, Olive, Park, Port Sheldon, Robinson, Blendon, Crockery and Spring Lake, and the cities of Ferrysburg and Grand Haven.

Friday’s ceremony was a way for Lilly to connect with the people who helped him get to where he is today, and the people he’ll connect and work with while he serves in Lansing.

“The people I’m going to be working with and listening to, a lot of those folks were in that room today,” he said. “It’s important that people feel invested in the work I’m doing, and that I feel invested in their support. I think events like today really help foster that.”

Lilly’s parents, Paul and Julie Lilly, said they’re proud of their son’s achievement and called Friday’s ceremony a “very special moment” for them and their son.

“It’s wonderful to see your child achieve a dream he’s had,” Julie said. “And to be able to help your child do that, what more could a parent want?”

Paul said they were involved in their son’s campaign, traversing the county in support of him last year.

“It was an experience to do that,” the elder Lilly said. “I think we both enjoyed doing that (and) we got to meet some other people in our community, too.”

The new legislator said it was “pretty special” to have the lieutenant governor administer his oath of office in front of family, friends and supporters.

“I have a lot of respect for the work he and Gov. Snyder have done on a lot of initiatives,” Lilly said. “I’m looking forward to working with those guys.”

And Calley said he, too, looks forward to Lilly’s involvement at the state Capitol.

“Jim Lilly is a great addition to the Michigan Legislature,” Calley said. “His commitment to West Michigan is clear and I am confident that, with his leadership, the people of his district will be well served in Lansing.”

Lilly plans to announce district office hours soon, and he noted that his office in Lansing is now open. His Lansing office mailing address is: N-1193 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909; and his office phone number is 517-373-0838.

“To the extent that I can be helpful with anything, I hope folks will reach out to me,” Lilly said.

Lilly noted that he hopes people from the district contact him with not only issues that need to be solved, but also with problems and possible solutions to those issues.

“Lansing is a complicated mess of a lot of things, but there’s still improvement that can happen and there’s better ways of doing things,” he said. “We just need to share that story and communicate that message.”