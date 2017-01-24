Ottawa County’s top dog names for 2016

“Bella” and “Max” were the most common names on licenses purchased in 2016.

The top names of 2016 were:

Bella

Max

Lucy

Charlie

Sadie

Buddy

Molly

Bailey

Sophie

Maggie and Daisy (tied)

In addition to compiling the list of top dog names, County Treasurer Bradley Slagh’s office also compiled a list of the more creative names licensed last year.

“We have a number of dogs licensed in Ottawa County with names that are a bit more out of the ordinary,” Slagh said.

Some of those names were Tuna, Pavlov, Worf, Hawkeye, Miracle and Astrid Fransworth.

Michigan law requires that all dogs have a current county license with the tag displayed, yet the Ottawa County Treasurer’s Office estimates that less than half of all dogs in the county are licensed.

“Licensing your dog is one of the most important things you can do as a pet owner,” Slagh said. “The health of our community and our pets is protected when all dogs are licensed. A license lets everyone know that your pet is not homeless or a stray, and it helps quickly reunite you and your pet should your dog become lost. A license also helps to protect the public from rabies, since licensed dogs must have a proof of vaccination.”

Not only is having a license for your dog the law, it can save time, money and emotional distress, according to Slagh. In the event that a dog is lost, the license will make the return of the pet much smoother. When a stray is reported, an animal control officer will respond. Animals wearing their license tag will be returned quickly their owner. Very few taxpayer resources are used during this reunion.

If the dog is unlicensed or does not wear its tag, the officer will bring the animal to the shelter. Not only are the owners of an unlicensed pet at risk for a citation, the shelter will require the owner to pay a redemption fee of $50 to $190. Additional fees could be added to the redemption fee for boarding, vaccines and vet services. If an owner is not identified, the animal may be put up for adoption in just four days.

A three-year dog license can cost as little as $25, Slagh noted.

Dogs must be licensed at 4 months of age. In Ottawa County, dog licenses can be purchased at any time, but are issued to expire the month of the dogs’ rabies vaccination. New licenses are available for either one or three years, and will expire in the month of the rabies vaccination.

Dog licenses can be purchased from the online miOttawa Service Center, by mail, or in person at the Ottawa County Treasurer’s Office, many township and city offices or at participating veterinarian offices. Online, you can also change the information associated with your dog’s tag or look up owner information if you find a lost dog wearing a license.

Prices for animal licenses:

Male/female one year: $25

Spayed/neutered one year: $10

Male/female three years: $70

Spayed/neutered three years: $25

Puppy 4-7 months of age: $10

Service dogs: no charge

For questions, visit the Ottawa County Treasurer’s website at www.miottawa.org/treasurer or call 616-994-4501. The fees collected from dog licensing support the Harbor Humane Society, which serves as the county’s animal shelter, and Ottawa County Animal Control officers.