Township Board continues discussion of 2017-18 priorities

“The priorities follow the five points outlined in our Strategic Plan,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said. “The board needs to provide some conversation on how they want to proceed.”

The five priorities are: maintain a healthy fund balance, deliver superior essential services that can best be provided by the township, maintain and improve infrastructure, establish strong partnerships, and economic development.

Officials say the goal is to whittle the list to three main goals that would be the board’s focus over the next two years.

During a work session Monday, the bulk of the discussion settled on how the Township Board should spend a portion of its projected $600,000 to $650,000 undesignated fund balance. Township finance officials say this number will become clearer in the next few weeks.

According to Cargo, money that’s part of an undesignated fund balance can be used for anything that the Township Board deems a priority.

“That’s going to have a big impact and we need to deal with that,” Cargo said. “It’s one of the big issues.”

The preliminary options include an expansion of 2017 pathway and/or street maintenance programs, or designating a portion of the fund balance to future park development plans.

“All of the decisions are good,” Cargo said. “We have more things to do than money to do them.”

The Township Board plans to host a meeting at a yet-to-be-scheduled time in late February to discuss ways to spend the undesignated fund balance.

Here’s a more detailed rundown of the draft 2017-18 business plan, and proposed priorities and goals that the Township Board is considering:

(1) Maintain healthy financial balance

— Complete a review of employee health insurance options prior to any change to the current health insurance coverage with regard to the federal Affordable Health Care Act and the state’s Publicly Funded Health Contribution Act.

— Examine utilizing a portion of the General Fund’s undesignated fund balance.

(2) Deliver superior essential services that can best be provided by the township

— Complete a community engagement program to review and provide recommendations for the Witteveen Trust and Wolfe properties.

— Ascertain costs for participating in the Disney Way customer service and employee management system.

(3) Maintain and improve infrastructure

— Complete the reconstruction of 168th Avenue between Ferris and Johnson streets, including sewer extension.

— Finish the first phase of a three-year pathway expansion project.

— Identify 2017 street paving/maintenance projects.

(4) Establish strong partnerships

— Improve communications with residents through use of email lists and social media.

— Complete a disaster recovery plan, with back-up at Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

— Work with the city on the Robbins Road striping project and 172nd Avenue traffic signals.

— Collaborate with the County Water Resources Commission on the township’s five-year Orphan Drain project.

(5) Economic development

— Draft update/re-codification of the Zoning Ordinance pursuant to the Resilient Grand Haven Master Plan.

— Complete survey of property owners on the west side of 168th Avenue (between Johnson, Ferris and Hayes streets) to gauge support for amending the Master Plan to include this area for future industrial use.

— Presentation from the local Chamber of Commerce of financing tools that could be used to fund the development of additional industrial land.

“That’s just my draft based on conversations (the Township Board) have had,” Cargo said of the current priorities and objectives.