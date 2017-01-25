Village water/sewer rates on the rise

Spring Lake Village Council has approved a 7 percent increase to help build up revenue for upcoming infrastructure repairs and improvements.

For the average family of four that uses about 18,000 gallons of water per quarter, the rate hike will equate to an additional $10.29 per quarter, or about 11 cents per day.

The increase will generate about $60,000 per year for system improvements, officials said.

The village last raised water/sewer rates in 2013.

Village Manager Chris Burns said that even with the increase, the village's rates are competitive in the region.

“We're right in the middle,” she said. “We are not out of line, even with the increase. We are right where we need to be in order to fund these improvements, and we will not be charging any more than our neighbors are.”

Village Clerk/Treasurer Marv Hinga said the pumping station near Tanglefoot Park needs attention, and the sewer line that runs beneath the Grand River to the sewage treatment plant in Grand Haven is old and in dire need of replacement.

The sewer line project is expected to cost about $7 million, according to Hinga. The village would be responsible for 18-20 percent of the cost. Spring Lake Township and the City of Ferrysburg would also contribute.

Burns noted that if there is a failure, village residents would be the first ones to potentially have raw sewage overflows in their basements.

“The impact for failure is right on our shoulders,” she said.

Burns said it's important to keep infrastructure systems updated and operating properly.

“We obviously do not want to become the next Flint or Fraser, so it's imperative that we address the shortcomings now before they become front-page news,” she said. “Nearly every community in the state is struggling with the same infrastructure challenges. Our systems are aging and resources are scarce.”

Burns told Village Council that grant money is unlikely.

“There's a lot of money being thrown at Flint right now,” she said. “There's not a lot of money being thrown anywhere else. I would not put your money on grant money being available to do these improvements. Decades and decades of disregard have led us to where we are now.”

Village water/sewer expert John Stuparits said a water reliability study scheduled for later this year will help nail down costs and project priorities.

“Early cost estimates are approximately $1.7 million for the water system and $1.9 million for the wastewater side,” he said.

If nothing is done, residents could be in for a shock.

“If rates are not adjusted accordingly, the services we take for granted will cease to exist,” Stuparits said. “When we turn on the tap at home, we expect the water to come out. When a fire truck connects to a fire hydrant, we expect water to come out. When a water line breaks in the middle of winter, we need to be able to turn the water off. When the water leaves our home, we expect that it will be transported safely and efficiently to the treatment plant for proper treatment.”